Bob Clark is a football coach, not a stock market analyst. But he knows value. And so he hounded John Ojukwu one weekend during the summer of 2016, telling his Boise High offensive lineman he needed to get back to Boise.
Ojukwu was a counselor for a church camp up in McCall that week, which is admirable. But admirable deeds don’t pay for college.
Two hours down the road, Boise State was hosting a camp for high-school prospects, an event former BSU offensive line coach Scott Huff and other Bronco coaches desperately wanted to see Ojukwu at.
“Just tell your mom,” Clark told Ojukwu, “this might be the best investment ever.”
Ojukwu relented. He took off early that Sunday, hitching a ride south with his aunt and uncle, who were already headed to Boise. He stopped by his house, changed into cleats and sweats and his mother, Dawn, shuttled him to Albertsons Stadium and paid his admission.
This was a two-day camp and Ojukwu — the current BSU left tackle who was named to the preseason All-Mountain West Team on Thursday — showed up with about an hour remaining. The coaches grabbed his measurements and he participated in the final few drills before the camp finished up. Then they asked Clark how Ojukwu was getting home.
“Oh, I’m taking him home,” the Boise High coach said.
“Can he stay?” a BSU coach asked.
Of course he could.
With the other recruits gone, Ojukwu walked out on The Blue with Huff. They tested the high schooler’s flexibility first, having him squat down with his hands above his head. Then came the drills. Pass blocking, pulling, a chance to show off his power.
Boise State graduate assistant — and current tight ends coach — Nate Potter slung his arm through a pad as Ojukwu flexed his elbows in and punched at the pad as hard as he could.
“I was trying to pancake him. That was my No. 1 goal,” Ojukwu said. “I threw him back a little bit.”
Boise State head coach Andy Avalos was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator back then. Six years later, he remembers Ojukwu’s workout.
“I’m pretty sure our coaching staff saw his drive that even OJ had at that point,” Avalos said. “For him to get down there, work with the coaches, that’s a huge advantage. It’s not just talent or a skill set, it’s who they are.
“Being able to work with them in-person, you’re going to get to find out who they are. Can they listen? Can they learn? Are they driven? Do they have a certain mentality to them already?”
For Ojukwu, the answers were simple. Yes, yes, yes and, um, yes.
As he drove off the Boise State campus that day, Ojukwu got a call from Huff and then-head coach Bryan Harsin, offering him a full-ride scholarship.
Clark was driving the car, trying to decipher what the heck the phone call was about. And it was tough, because Ojukwu wasn’t saying much, just the same phrase over and over.
Yes sir. Yes sir. Yes sir.
Ojukwu hung up with an offer from Boise State.
“It changed my life,” he said on Thursday.
As Ojukwu and Clark drove home, they made a pit stop at Boise High, where the young kid, still in his gray Nike shirt, put the phone on speaker and called his mom.
“Hey mom,” Ojukwu said, “that was a great investment.”
****
Investments are practically customary to Ojukwu at this point.
He made them in high school, bulking up nearly 100 pounds after his junior football season with a steady stream of food and a routine of drinking one to two gallons of milk daily (somehow, he only vomited once).
He made them in college, touted as one of Boise State’s most determined workers who has started 29 consecutive games for the Broncos.
And now Ojukwu is making investments for his future.
The kinesiology graduate has interned with Boise State’s sports performance department for the past year — setting a great foundation of experience for a career as a collegiate strength and conditioning coach when his playing days are over.
“Really with them, it’s an opportunity for me to grow,” Ojukwu said. “I’ve tried to put in the work.”
“From day one, he’s been awesome,” said BSU performance coach Tyler Whitmer, who oversees Ojukwu’s internship. “You can just see all those small intangibles that, 1. Coaches love and, 2. A future employer would love. As he has shown proficiency in certain areas, we’ve increased his responsibilities.”
Responsibilities that actually involve coaching. Working with BSU’s Olympic sports teams, Ojukwu has grown to lead warmups, take certain groups through training and, in the process, learn there is an art to coaching.
Leading a bunch of athletes through some stretches doesn’t sound too intricate, but how well it’s executed can be a result of the leader. Say a million things and toss in some jargon from kinesiology class and most kids will probably check out. But say one or two things that impact their form and the athletes will gladly abide.
“You can go home right now and study a bunch of different techniques on programs to teach,” Ojukwu said. “You could have all that knowledge but when you get on the field or weight room, you’re not going to be able to apply it the right way.”
There’s also the personal side to the gig, forming relationships and knowing how to best push each athlete. Some people need to be shown. Some need to be pulled aside for a one-on-one. And some need to be yelled at. It’s all about understanding who you’re working with.
The guy Whitmer calls a “giant teddy bear” has been able to adapt flawlessly.
“It’s been cool to see the other sports grow fond of him,” Whitmer said. “Men’s basketball likes having him in here. Gymnastics loves him. Even the coaches. (Women’s basketball coach) Gordy Presnell has nothing but great things to say about him.”
Where Ojukwu takes performance coaching is unknown. But, surely, his investment will pay off.