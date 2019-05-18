CALDWELL — Randon Hostert launched his glove toward the sky and waited for Tavyn Lords to reach the pitcher’s mound.
Hostert opened his arms and embraced Lords as the rest of his Bonneville teammates piled on. Hostert was at the center of why the Bees were celebrating Saturday. The senior pitched a complete-game one-hitter at Vallivue High against Idaho Falls, lifting the Bees to a 4-0 win in the 4A state championship game.
Bonneville (24-6) baseball is a state champion for the first time since 2013.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” Bonneville infielder Bruer Webster said. “There is not a better feeling in the world than this.”
Hostert saved his best for the Bees’ last game. The right-hander tossed seven innings, allowed one hit, struck out 10 and walked two on 83 pitches. The Tigers’ lone hit came in the first inning.
The senior and his defense did not allow an Idaho Falls player to advance past second base all game. The Tigers had four baserunners in the loss.
‘I wanted this game,” Hostert said. “This is what I dreamed of since I started playing baseball. I’ve always looked forward to this game.”
Hostert’s outing Saturday followed what his fellow pitchers did in the first two rounds of state. In the squad’s opening-round win Thursday against Kuna, Webster pitched seven innings of two-hit ball. Caden Christensen then tossed a one-hitter Friday in seven innings against Kuna in the semifinals.
The Bees’ pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts and six walks on 253 pitches at the three-day tournament.
“We’ve had dudes all year on the mound,” Hostert said. “They’ve done a great job. This weekend showed that.”
The Tigers’ offense could not get going against Hostert. Idaho Falls (21-6) never threatened and heads home with its second red trophy in the last three seasons.
Idaho Falls started the season 3-0 against Bonneville before losing to the Bees in the 4A District 6 title game and again Saturday.
The Tigers also could not avoid self-inflicted miscues. Bonneville took a 1-0 lead after Webster scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. Webster put the Bees up 2-0 in the third after a balk advanced him home.
The Bees jumped ahead 3-0 after Webster scored on an error in the fifth, and Alex Cortez added the final run later in the frame after scoring on a wild pitch.
“A pitcher like (Hostert) puts added pressure on you,” Idaho Falls coach Trent Johnson said. “Odds are, he isn’t going to give up a lot of runs. Defense then overplays and presses, leading to mental mistakes. That is uncharacteristic of us.”
Webster finished the game with two hits and three runs. Jordan Perez added a pair of hits for the Bees, who came into 2019 with a goal to avenge last season’s loss to Timberline in the 5A title game.
The Bees dropped three games in a row to the Tiger in April. Bonneville responded by winning 12 of its last 13 games to claim the blue trophy that has evaded them since 2013.
“We promised ourselves that we would be back,” Webster said.
BONNEVILLE 4, IDAHO FALLS 0
Bonneville 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 0
IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Randon Hostert 7.0, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-3, Jordan Perez 2-3.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Cannon Thompson 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Zach Lee 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.