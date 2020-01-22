The battle between Idaho’s unanimous No. 1 state media poll ranked 4A team and the defending 4A District 6 champion came down to which team best endured a subpar shooting night for both teams.
The defending district champion Knights, who entered Wednesday’s game on a six-game win streak, made six field goals while undefeated Bonneville made 20 in the rivalry contest that ended with a 54-23 win for the Bees.
The victory gives Bonneville (18-0, 8-0 4A District 6) a regular season sweep of its District 93 rival. Both coaches said their teams missed multiple shots, but the scoring droughts were longer for the Knights.
“We tried to capitalize on misses,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “We missed our fair share of layups. I don’t know how many we missed...maybe 15. We weren’t finishing. We’ve gotta complete our layups.”
The first thing Hillcrest head coach Alan Sargent noticed upon looking at his team’s side of the scorebook was that the Knights shot 15 percent from the field Wednesday.
“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Sargent said. “I’m not gonna take anything away from (Bonneville’s) defense. We got looks that we wanted and we couldn’t get them to drop. You have to shoot well against a team like Bonneville.”
It was the Knights who got on the scoreboard almost immediately Wednesday when Macy Larsen shot a long 2-pointer that hit nylon within the first 10 seconds. The Bees answered with a 3-pointer by Sadie Lott 30 seconds later and extended their lead from that moment forward. The Knights did not get their next basket until Hallie Carlson completed a 3-point play in the final minute of the first quarter.
A similar situation unfolded in the second quarter, when Carlson made Hillcrest’s first bucket at the 4:04 mark. Bonneville took a 32-11 halftime lead, making six field goals in the second quarter to Hillcrest’s two.
Bonneville’s lead grew to 47-18 at the end of the third quarter, where the Knights were held to one field goal. Both teams were playing with numerous subs by then, including Bonneville’s Maddi Pettingill who entered the game early in the third quarter when starter Makayla Sorensen picked up her fourth foul.
Pettingill gave the Bees a presence inside, particularly in the second half when both teams stepped up on rebounding. Erikson said he estimated that Sorensen played maybe two minutes Wednesday, and Pettingill stepped in with ease.
Fittingly for Pettingill, she said she enjoys playing defense.
“I make sure I can do all that I can do, like boxing out,” Pettingill said. “I try to get most of the rebounds.”
The Bees ended the game on a 10-2 run in the final 3:44, prompting a running clock in the final 90 seconds. Sydnee Hunt finished with 13 points, including nine in the first half, while Sadie Lott added 12 points for Bonneville, which hosts Shelley on Friday.
Carlson had 11 points (six in the second half) while Aspen Cook and Brooke Cook had four each for Hillcrest (9-9, 4-4), which plays Friday at Blackfoot.
With three regular season games left, including two conference games, Pettingill said the Bees cannot overlook anyone.
“We try not to take any team for granted,” Pettingill said. “We knew Hillcrest was coming off a huge win over Skyline. We knew we had to have a big start and shut them down early.”
BONNEVILLE 54, HILLCREST 23
Bonneville 17 15 15 7--54
Hillcrest 6 5 7 5--23
BONNEVILLE--Hannah Harker 2, Sadie Lott 12, Makayla Sorensen 3, Brooklyn Cunningham 9, Liz Williams 4, Sydnee Hunt 13, Sage Leishman 4, Maddi Pettingill 7.
HILLCREST--Macy Larsen 2, Trynity Larsen 1, Hallie Carlson 11, Abigail Parker 1, Aspen Cook 4, Brooke Cook 4.
