BOISE--Bonneville senior Brooklyn Cunningham's two points might not jump off the score sheet from Friday's 4A state semifinal versus Sandpoint, but that bucket will be an enduring memory for a while for the guard.
The senior, who suffered the second ACL tear of her career Feb. 10 in the 4A District 6 semifinal versus Skyline, subbed into Friday's game at Timberline High in the final minute and released a shot in the waning seconds of regulation. The shot, which she took just inside the free throw line from a pass by Liz Williams, hit nylon as the final buzzer sounded to cap off a 48-26 win over Sandpoint and clinch a spot in tonight's 4A state championship game.
The Bees, who moved to 26-0 with the win, will play defending 4A state champion Century (21-3) for the title at 6 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
Cunningham, who drew cheers from green and gold clad Bonneville fans in the stands upon entering the game, brought the house down when the buzzer sounded and found herself surrounded by her teammates. The congratulatory words and embraces--perhaps the longest of all coming from her dad, assistant coach Alan Cunningham--continued in the hallways outside the locker room, and a smile never left her face. She chose to postpone surgery until March so she could travel to Boise this weekend with the Bees, and she said she did not know before the game that she would be subbing in.
"As soon as I got in, Sadie (Lott) said, 'I'm gonna get you the ball,'" Cunningham said. "It was a great thing for me. I love my team. They're good to me."
Lott, who had a game high 24 points and shot 9-for-12 from the floor for the Bees, was smiling as big as Cunningham after the game. Lott jumped in the air when Cunningham's shot went in and she ran up to her and hugged her from behind before the Bonneville bench spilled onto the court.
"It was so surreal, oh my gosh," Lott said, exchanging grins with Cunningham outside the locker room. "I was so happy for her. We had talked about it in practice--we're gonna draw this play and Brooklyn is gonna shoot a 3. It wasn't a 3, but it was a 2-pointer and it was fun."
First-year Bonneville head coach Ryan Erikson said he had asked Alan Cunningham for his thoughts on possibly subbing his daughter into Friday's game. Alan said it was up to Erikson, who decided he would sub her in if the situation presented itself.
"It was a good moment for her," Erikson said. "She can't move too well, but she still has an amazing shot."
That moment was the exclamation point for a strong offensive output for the Bees, who finished the night shooting 45 percent from the field (47.4 percent in the second half). The stretch that defined the game for Bonneville was a 23-0 run that began with a Makayla Sorensen 3-point play at the 2:41 mark of the second quarter and ended with a Sorensen putback at the 1:43 mark of the third quarter. In the final 90 seconds of the second quarter, that run included back-to-back 3s by Lott and a Leishman 3-pointer that hit nylon as she slid to the court drawing a foul. She made the ensuing foul shot to compolete the 4-point play to give Bonneville a 28-14 halftime lead.
The scoring run was a stark contrast to the first 10 minutes of the game. The Bees ended the first quarter up 9-5 before the Bulldogs cut their deficit to 10-9 with a long 2-point shot by Kelsey Cessna at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter and snatching a 14-13 lead at 3:06 with a fastbreak layup by Daylee Driggs. Less than 30 seconds later, Sorensen gave the lead back to the Bees and the scoring frenzy began.
"Sadie came out and drilled those and that got us going," Erikson said. "I'll call it an ugly win--too many turnovers--but I'm glad we got the win."
The Bulldogs (17-8) were held to four points in the third quarter, all free throws by Dawson Driggs and Hattlie Larson in the final 92 seconds. The Bees went without a basket in the fourth quarter until the 3:14 mark, when Lott made a turnaround jumper to snap an 8-0 Sandpoint run. Jardine, Lott and Cunningham helped the Bees end the game on a 12-4 run.
Tonight's 4A state title game pits Idaho's top two ranked teams in the final state media poll against each other: the No. 1 ranked Bees, who make their first state title game appearance since 2010, and the No. 2 ranked Diamondbacks, the defending state champions who have not lost to an Idaho team of any classification since the 2018 state title game.
The Bees had the chance to watch Century's overtime first round win over Blackfoot and parts of their 47-28 semifinal win over defending state runner-up Caldwell, and Lott and Cunningham said they are concentrating on what they can control.
"We're just gonna focus on us," Lott said. "We've gotta come out and play the first four minutes strong."
As they took in Friday's semfinal win, they added that they can't wait to play for a championship in their final game as Bees. The last time they played in the Ford Idaho Center, they were playing in the first two days of the 2018 5A state tournament en route to winning the consolation trophy. Now they are seeking Bonneville's first title since 2009, which was also the last time an Idaho Falls city school girls basketball team won a state title.
"I hadn't really thought about that--one more game before we hang up our jerseys," Lott said. "I think it's crazy how far we've come. We know that we have one more chance to get the state title."
"It's gone by so fast," Cunningham added. "This is a good way to end."
BONNEVILLE 48, SANDPOINT 26
Bonneville 9 19 8 12--48
Sandpoint 5 9 4 8--26
BONNEVILLE--Sadie Lott 24, Makayla Sorensen 9, Brooklyn Cunningham 2, Mariah Jardine 2, Sydnee Hunt 4, Sage Leishman 5, Maddi Pettingill 2.
SANDPOINT--Kelsey Cessna 6, Daylee Driggs 2, Dawson Driggs 9, Hattie Larson 2, Kaylee Banks 7.
4A state GBB, end 1stQ: Bonneville 9, Sandpoint 5. Makayla Sorensen made it 7-2 with this fast break layup at 2:05 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qm4U6MqjyG— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
4A state girls basketball, halftime: Bonneville 28, Sandpoint 14. Bees ended quarter on 15-0 run. This was Sadie Lott ' s first of back to back 3s. Sage Leishman had a 3 also, was fouled and made the free throw afterwards #idpreps pic.twitter.com/pgvmZxX18r— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
4A state GBB, 1:33 3rdQ: Bonneville 36, Sandpoint 14. Sadie Lott now up to 16 pts #idpreps pic.twitter.com/O6bl09hj2O— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
4A state GBB, 1:40 4Q: Bonneville 43, Sandpoint 24. Mariah Jardine scores here at 2:22. Makayla Sorensen has fouled out #idpreps pic.twitter.com/FCcXsv4kld— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
4A state GBB final: Bonneville 48, Sandpoint 26. Bees move to 26-0 and will play Century for state title tomorrow. Senior Brooklyn Cunningham, who tore her ACL early last week, subbed in the game in final minute and made this in the waning seconds for the Bees #idpreps pic.twitter.com/incwxxxlXP— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020