The act was her last, and Randi Yarnell finished with a first.
Competing in the NCAA Division II championships this past week, Bonneville graduate Randi Yarnell became the first individual champion in Western State-Colorado history by winning the 200-yard freestyle in Indianapolis.
With a time of 1 minute, 47.28 seconds, Yarnell earned her sixth career All-American honor, adding All-American performances this week in the 100 free (49.88), 100 butterfly (54.19), and 50 free (22.81).
In all, Yarnell scored 66 points to push the Mountaineers to 19th in the team competition. Queens (N.C.) won the national championship with 707.5.
Men’s basketball
Blackfoot graduate Jarod Greene helped North Idaho crush the Walla Walla Warriors 104-73 on Sunday to win the NWAC basketball title.
Greene hit 7 of 8 from the field and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win for the 31-2 Cardinals, closing the season with an NWAC-best 69.3 field goal percentage.
Idaho State guard Jared Stutzman (Bonneville) had 10 points and three rebounds in his season finale as the Bengals fell 94-80 to Southern Utah in the Big Sky Conference tournament opener. ISU ended its season 11-19.
Women’s basketball
Rigby graduate and Montana Western guard Tori Anderson helped the Bulldogs win three straight in the NAIA National championships, then scored 14 points on Tuesday as Montana Western defeated Oklahoma City 75-59 to win the NAIA national title.
Anderson totaled 21 points over three wins as Montana Western (30-4) dispatched Lyon College, The Master’s University and Freed-Hardman.
Big Bend (27-5) made it all the way to the semifinals in the NWAC championships before falling 80-73 to Umpqua on Saturday.
Hannah Wilson (Madison) had five points and five assists, Leah Dougherty (Madison) had seven points and three steals, and Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) added six points and three steals.
Golf
Carnegie Mellon standout and Idaho Falls grad Yedin Lui posted a sixth-place finish in a field of 119 at the Jekyll Island Women’s Intercollegiate, carding a tidy 73-77-79—229.
Lui’s strong finish helped the Tartans win the 21-team event with a stroke count of 912, six better than Methodist University’s runner-up number.
Softball
Rigby grad and Southern Idaho infielder Sherry Boone was 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs Friday during a 15-0 mercy-rule rout of Snow College.
Blackfoot graduate Hadlie Henderson was the winning pitcher in that same game for CSI (15-11), firing a 3-hit shutout.
Skyline grad Rylee Jensen had two of BYU’s three hits Saturday during a 5-1 loss to No. 6 Tennessee. BYU has lost six straight and Jensen is hitting .411 for the 10-15 Cougars.
Southern Virginia infielder and Blackfoot graduate Madison Rigby had hits in three straight to close the weekend during doubleheaders against Bridgewater and Mary Baldwin. SVU is 4-14.
Baseball
Bonneville graduate Thomas Alexander raised his batting average to .297 for Regis, finishing with five hits over 11 at-bats during games against Colorado State-Pueblo this past weekend. Regis is now 6-14.
Also representing the Bees, former Post Register Player of the Year and Utah Valley senior Kohl Hostert fired two no-hit innings with two strikeouts against UC-Irvine on Saturday. UVU is now 3-16.
Blue Mountain freshman Austin Shirley was 2 for 4 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base Saturday during a 12-3 win over Gray’s Harbor. BMCC is now 9-4.
Former Skyline standout Bridger Taylor finished 2 for 3 with one run and a double Friday during a 6-3 loss to York. SVU moved to 8-5.
Track and Field
Utah State runner and Bonneville grad Coen Haroldsen placed sixth in the 5k run at the UC Irvine Collegiate Classic this past weekend, turning in a time of 15:20.35. Also for USU at Irvine, Sugar-Salem grad Brennan Anderson was 11th in the 3k (8:54.02). T
The Aggies were second in the team standings with 132 points, well back of Army’s winning total of 248.
The College of Idaho got a seventh-place finish out of Blackfoot grad Derek Thomas at the Eastern Oregon Team Challenge, finishing the 800-meter run in 2:05.92. The ‘Yotes were second with 167 points, 49 back of EOU.
Competing for Weber State at the unscored UNLV Invitational, Shelley graduate Deidre Wilson was eighth in both the shot put (40 feet, 5 inches) and hammer throw (144-10).