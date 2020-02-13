Bonneville named Kevin Kempf, formerly the defensive coordinator for the Bees, the team’s head coach.
The announcement was made Thursday after the hire was approved by the D93 School Board on Wednesday night.
This will be Kempf’s third year coaching for the Bees. He replaces former head coach Matt Virgil, who stepped down in January after serving as head coach for four years.
“Kempf has the support from the players, parents, and administration.” Bonneville’s Athletic Director Tyler Johnson said in a statement. “He is a motivator and positive influence on our student-athletes.”
Last year Kempf’s defense finished as one of the top defenses in the state.
Kempf was raised in Pittsburgh, where he was a standout linebacker and tight end in high school. He attended Ricks College in Rexburg, where he was named a First-Team All American linebacker and was a top-10 finalist for the National Junior College Player of the Year Award in 1991.
Kempf went on to play in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Arkansas and led the team in tackles in 1992. He spent his senior year playing at Idaho State University, where he was awarded All-Conference Honors in the Big Sky.
NOTE: Bonneville has planned a “come meet the coach” event for 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the main gym at Bonneville High School. All current and future football players and their parents are encouraged to attend.