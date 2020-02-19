Schoolhouse Rock taught us that 3 is the magic number.
Blackfoot’s Esai Casteneda and Bonneville’s Matthew Boone may beg to differ.
With their fourth district wrestling title in as many seasons, it is safe to say the Number 4 carries a certain mystical enchantment in the Casteneda and Boone households.
Casteneda completed his career domination of the 4A District 6 championship bracket Wednesday with a win at Idaho Falls High School, claiming the 132-pound title with a 13-8 decision over Idaho Falls junior Kayson Kenney.
Kenney the 2019 champ at 120, made a fierce third-period run at Casteneda, but the Bronco senior put out the fire.
“I really, really wanted that one, and he made me work for it,” Casteneda said. “But the harder the battle, the sweeter the victory, right?”
Right.
Boone claimed his fourth-straight district title in anticlimactic fashion with an injury default victory at 195.
After sharing a laugh with the referees, Boone simply smiled and said “See you at state.”
Boone’s Bees picked up a sweet team victory, however, finishing with a field-best 401 points, bouncing back from a runner-up finish to Blackfoot in 2009.
The champion Bees got individual titles from Bridger Janson (98), Ryan Nuno (106), Melvin Bundy (126), Tucker Banks (152), Boone and Kaiden Hansen (220) en route to a tournament-best 14 automatic state berths.
For Bundy, this district title was the culmination of four hard years of work in the Bonneville wrestling room.
The senior finished fifth, third and third before he earned the district title with a 9-6 decision over teammate and wrestling partner Drew Beck.
“I took those losses during those first three years and I used them as motivation to get better. To get here,” Bundy said. “Drew and this team have a big heart, and I couldn’t be here without them.”
Blackfoot finished second in the team competition at 327.5, earning 12 automatic state berths headlined by wins from Casteneda, Taye Trautner (120), Austin Despain (138), Micheal Edwards (170) and Nick Chappell (182).
Narrowly outdone by Casteneda’s four-peat, Shelley’s Kolton Stacey (113) and Taylor Balmforth (160) each logged their third-consecutive district titles with wins Wednesday, representing two of Shelley’s five state berths. The Russets were fourth overall with 185 points.
“The past two years I was seeded second and really wanted to prove I was the best, and did,” Balmforth said. “I finished second as a freshman as a no-seed (in Nampa), and now it’s time to finish what I started four years ago.”
Host Idaho Falls placed third (268) and collected eight state berths and one individual title (Landon Gneiting, 285). Hillcrest (fifth, 87 points) scored three state berths, including Lorenzo Luis who won gold at 145. Skyline also earned three state berths, finishing sixth with 76.5.
In addition to the three automatic state berths at each weight, three additional at-large berths will be awarded from a state pool of all wrestlers at each weight.
The State tournament will be held Feb. 28-29 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Bonneville 401.0, 2. Blackfoot 327.5, 3. Idaho Falls 268, 4. Shelley 185, 5. Hillcrest 87, 6. Skyline 76.5
AUTOMATIC STATE BERTHS
98: 1. Bridger Janson Bonneville, 2. Connor Hagen Bonneville, 3. Taylor Call Hillcrest; 106: 1. Ryan Nuno Bonneville, 2. Perry Eddington Idaho Falls, 3. Zach Thompson Blackfoot; 113: 1. Kolton Stacey Shelley, 2. Kyle DeRoache Shelley, 3. Anthony Williams Bonneville; 120: 1. Taye Trautner Blackfoot, 2. Kole Sorenson Bonneville, 3. Justin Morris Idaho Falls; 126: 1. Melvin Bundy Bonneville, 2. Drew Beck Bonneville, 3. Eli Abercrombie Blackfoot; 132: 1. Esai Castaneda Blackfoot; 2. Kayson Kenney Idaho Falls, 3. Ryan German Blackfoot; 138: 1. Austin Despain Blackfoot, 2. Porter Tuttle Idaho Falls, 3. Austin Ramirez Blackfoot; 145: 1. Lorenzo Luis Hillcrest, 2. Cole Inskeep Blackfoot, 3. Charles Pentz Skyline; 152: 1. Tucker Banks Bonneville, 2. Hunter Herrera Idaho Falls, 3. Brock Armstrong Blackfoot; 160: 1. Taylor Balmforth Shelley, 2. Tanner French Bonneville, 3. Brian Turner Bonneville; 170: 1. Micheal Edwards Blackfoot, 2. Hayden Hokanson Shelley, 3. Isaiah Horlacher Shelley; 182: 1. Nick Chappell Blackfoot, 2. Jovon Howe Idaho Falls, 3. Maverik Malm Blackfoot; 195: 1. Matthew Boone Bonneville, 2. Micaiah Wood Skyline, 3. Isaak Wilcox Bonneville; 220: 1. Kaiden Hansen Bonneville, 2. Sean Steinnetz Hillcrest, 3. Brendan Rasmussen Idaho Falls; 285: 1. Landon Gneiting Idaho Falls, 2. Alexander Woodland Bonneville, 3. Kaden McGary Skyline