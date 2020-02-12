Ryker Beck

Bonneville’s Ryker Beck signs his letter of intent to College of Idaho.

 By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

Bonneville linebacker Ryker Beck signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to attend College of Idaho.

Beck, who also saw some time at fullback and tight end for the Bees, piqued the interest of College of Idaho coaches during a camp at Boise State over the summer. He stayed in touch with the staff and made a visit to the NAIA campus in Caldwell earlier this month.

“I liked the community and I felt like I should go there,” Beck said. “I just felt the unity there.”

He’ll play linebacker for the Yotes after he goes on a two-year mission. Beck was all-conference honorable mention this past season.

Beck said he plans on studying Biology and eventually radiology.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

