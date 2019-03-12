Sadie Lott of Bonneville was named the High Country Conference player of the year and Blackfoot’s Courtnie Smith was selected conference coach of the year after leading the Broncos to the state tournament.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sadie Lott, 11, Bonneville
COACH OF THE YEAR
Courtnie Smith, Blackfoot
FIRST TEAM
Maycee Stenquist, 12, Hillcrest
Allie Cannon, 12 Blackfoot
Maunayia Harrigfeld, 12, Bonneville
Tylie Jones, 10, Rigby
Olivia Arave, 12, Blackfoot
SECOND TEAM
Mattie Olson, 9, Skyline
Mateya Mobley, 12, Rigby
Brooklyn Cunningham, 11, Bonneville
Kenadee French, 12, Rigby
Analise Cheret, 12, Skyline
HONORABLE MENTION
Savanah Dick, 12, Madison
McKell Parkinson, 10, Madison
Lauren Davenport, 10, Thunder Ridge
Macy Larsen, 9, Hillcrest
Summer Dabell, 12, Rigby
Madalyn Burton, 12, Idaho Falls
Tenleigh Smith, 10, Blackfoot
Kassidy Arzola, 11, Shelley