Bonneville’s Sadie Lott moves the ball down court in a game this season against Idaho Falls.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Sadie Lott of Bonneville was named the High Country Conference player of the year and Blackfoot’s Courtnie Smith was selected conference coach of the year after leading the Broncos to the state tournament.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sadie Lott, 11, Bonneville

COACH OF THE YEAR

Courtnie Smith, Blackfoot

FIRST TEAM

Maycee Stenquist, 12, Hillcrest

Allie Cannon, 12 Blackfoot

Maunayia Harrigfeld, 12, Bonneville

Tylie Jones, 10, Rigby

Olivia Arave, 12, Blackfoot

SECOND TEAM

Mattie Olson, 9, Skyline

Mateya Mobley, 12, Rigby

Brooklyn Cunningham, 11, Bonneville

Kenadee French, 12, Rigby

Analise Cheret, 12, Skyline

HONORABLE MENTION

Savanah Dick, 12, Madison

McKell Parkinson, 10, Madison

Lauren Davenport, 10, Thunder Ridge

Macy Larsen, 9, Hillcrest

Summer Dabell, 12, Rigby

Madalyn Burton, 12, Idaho Falls

Tenleigh Smith, 10, Blackfoot

Kassidy Arzola, 11, Shelley

