An impressive year for Bonneville High baseball player Randon Hostert just got a lot better.
Hostert, who checked off one career goal by signing with NCAA Division I Utah prior to the season, and then capped his senior year by leading the Bees to a 4A state championship, was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 15th round (445 overall) of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.
Hostert was one of the state’s top pitchers with a 90’s-plus fastball, and finished 5-2 this past season with a 2.18 earned run average, striking out 57 hitters in 35.1 innings. He said he’d been in contact with Texas scouts and knew it was a possibility his name would be called. He was watching the draft on TV with his family when the Rangers called.
“I was kind of shocked,” Hostert said. “It was a super good feeling.”
Even though Hostert put up big hitting numbers — .467 average, 39 RBIs, and four home runs — it’s his arm that caught the attention of scouts. He said Texas wanted him as a pitcher, and listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Hostert appears to have the physical tools.
But that may not be enough. Hostert has a tough decision to make for his baseball future. If he decides to go to Utah, he can prove his worth and potentially improve his draft status after his junior season. Significantly moving up in the draft could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars if not potentially millions in the long run.
If Hostert passes on college and decides to go pro, he’ll have time to work his way through the minor league ranks.
Right now, he said he plans to start negotiations with the Ranger organization and get a better idea of where he fits in.
“At this point, I’m still trying to talk to my family and talk to the Rangers and see what’s my best option,” he said.
The deadline for teams to sign drafted players is July 6.
Asked if he’s leaning toward signing or playing college ball, Hostert said he hadn’t yet made that decision.
“I’ll have to figure that out for myself over the next few weeks,” he said.