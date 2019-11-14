It wasn’t long ago that Colton Reifschneider was ready to give up on running track.
“I was terrible at track and never wanted to race,” he said.
But by sophomore year, Reifschneider said he was ready.
“Between sophomore and junior year I put my heart into it,” he said Thursday afternoon after he signed a national letter of intent to run track at Weber State.
The Bonneville senior said he’d envisioned signing day for awhile. Friends, teammates, coaches and family gathered at the school for the signing ceremony.
Reifschneider had a breakout season a year ago, winning the 4A 100 and 200-meter state titles.
He was one hundredth of a second away from tying the 4A state record in the 100 and he would have broken the 4A state record in the 200, but his winning time of 21.55 was wind-aided so it didn’t count. Both his personal-best times were the fastest of any boy in Idaho in those events for any classification last season.
That’s when he started getting noticed by colleges. He visited Utah State and Weber State. He said he was sold on Weber during the trip three weeks ago.
“I haven’t really had a team to push me in high school so I’m looking forward to a college team pushing me and getting my times down,” he said.
His personal-best time in the 100 is 10.65, and 21.55 in the 200. The goal is to drop both times during the high school season in the spring.
Reifschneider said he plans on studying zoology in college.