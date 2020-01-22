Another week, another unanimous No. 1 ranking for Bonneville and Sugar-Salem.
The Bees received all eight first-place votes in 4A while the Diggers received all eight first-place votes in 3A in this week's girls basketball state media poll. Blackfoot moved up from No. 5 in 4A to a three-way tie for No. 3. In 3A, Teton remained No. 4.
Rigby was among 5A teams receiving votes while Butte County was among 1ADI teams receiving votes and Mackay, which was No. 3 last week, was among 1ADII teams receiving votes.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 15-2 39 2
2. Timberline (1) 33 16-2 1
3. Boise 13-4 22 3
4. Lake City 12-5 13 4
5. Meridian 12-6 10 5
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Coeur d'Alene 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 17-0 40 1
2. Century 12-3 31 2
T.3 Blackfoot 12-5 14 5
T.3 Middleton 11-5 14 -
T.3 Caldwell 13-3 14 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 2, Jerome 2, Preston 2, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Parma 15-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 11-4 26 3
4. Teton 12-5 13 4
5. Kellogg 11-4 10 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 15-2 40 1
2. Cole Valley 14-3 31 2
3. Melba 15-2 25 3
4. Grangeville 13-3 15 T-4
5. Nampa Christian 11-6 5 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Prairie 11-3 26 2
3. Rimrock 16-1 22 3
4. Grace 14-3 20 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 13-1 6 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 5, Notus 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 13-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 15-2 25 2
3. Kendrick (1) 12-2 23 T-4
4. Rockland 14-2 18 T-4
T.5 Camas County 8-2 4 -
T.5 Lighthouse Christian 11-3 4 -
Other receiving votes: Mackay 3, Sho-Ban 2, Lakeside 1, Hansen 1