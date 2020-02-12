Bonneville and Sugar-Salem were two of five unanimous No. 1s in the final Idaho girls basketball media poll of the season released Wednesday.
Bonneville, which qualified for the 4A state tournament and moved to 23-0 with Monday’s 69-55 win over Skyline, received all eight first-place votes for 4A. Sugar-Salem, which defeated Teton 52-28 in Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game to reach the 3A state tournament for the fourth consecutive season, received all eight-first place votes for 3A.
Blackfoot, which has qualified for the 4A state tournament and plays Bonneville in tonight’s 4A District 6 championship game, dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in 4A in the final poll. Teton, which plays Marsh Valley tonight in a regional play-in game, remained No. 4 in 3A.
Ririe, which defeated Firth 43-41 on Tuesday to become the Nuclear Conference’s first team on record to win four consecutive girls basketball district titles, is No. 5 in 2A in the final poll after being tied for No. 5 last week. Butte County, which plays Valley in a regional play-in game tonight, tied for No. 5 in 1ADI with Liberty Charter.
Elsewhere, repeat 5A District 5-6 champion Rigby was among 5A teams receiving votes and Mackay was among 1A Division II teams receiving votes.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 20-2 40 1
2. Timberline 21-2 32 2
3. Lake City 15-6 16 t-4
4. Coeur d’Alene 17-4 14 t-4
5. Meridian 16-8 8 3
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 3
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 23-0 40 1
2. Century 18-3 32 2
3. Middleton 17-5 24 3
4. Caldwell 20-3 13 5
5. Blackfoot 18-7 6 4
Other receiving votes: Sandpoint 2, Burley 2
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 21-1 40 1
2. Parma 19-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 16-4 25 3
4. Teton 16-8 13 4
5. Filer 16-6 9 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 2
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 21-2 40 1
2. Melba 19-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley 18-4 23 3
4. Grangeville 17-4 16 4
5. Ririe 15-8 7 t-5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 2
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 22-1 40 1
2. Prairie 17-4 29 2
3. Rimrock 22-1 26 3
4. Grace 18-3 17 4
t-5. Butte County 16-8 3 5
t-5. Liberty Charter 16-7 3 -
Other receiving votes: Genesee 1, Wallace 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 17-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 19-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 19-3 25 3
4. Rockland 19-2 16 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 18-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Mackay 1