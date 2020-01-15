For the second consecutive week, Bonneville is the No. 1 4A team in Idaho’s girls basketball state media poll.
Wednesday, however, solidified the Bees’ spot. Bonneville (14-0) received all six first-place votes for a unanimous No. 1 ranking.
The Bees were not alone with their recognition. Sugar-Salem (13-1) maintained its perch atop the 3A rankings as the unanimous No. 1 in the classification for the third time this season.
Blackfoot (11-5) remained No. 5 in 4A for another week while Teton (11-4) held on to its No. 4 spot in 3A. In 1A Division II, Mackay (10-3) moved up from No. 5 to No. 3.
In 2A, Firth was among teams receiving votes and in 1A Division I, Butte County was among teams receiving votes.
The complete media poll is below with local teams bolded.
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (4) 15-1 28 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-2 26 2
3. Boise 11-4 17 3
4. Lake City 10-5 9 5
5. Meridian 10-6 7 4
Other receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2, Post Falls 1
4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 14-0 30 1
2. Century 11-3 20 2
3. Caldwell 11-2 14 3
4. Preston 13-4 8 4
5. Blackfoot 11-5 7 5
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Kuna 3, Middleton 3
3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Parma 12-2 22 2
3. Timberlake 10-4 20 3
4. Teton 11-4 11 4
5. Kellogg 9-3 5 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 2
2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 13-2 30 1
2. Cole Valley 11-3 23 2
3. Melba 13-2 19 3
T.4 Grangeville 11-3 8 4
T.4 Nampa Christian 10-4 8 5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 1, Firth 1
1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Prairie 8-2 19 2
3. Rimrock 13-1 18 3
4. Grace 12-3 13 3
5. Notus 10-2 6 5
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 3, Butte County 1
1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (5) 10-1 29 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 13-2 20 2
3. Mackay 10-3 13 5
T.4 Rockland 13-2 11 3
T.4 Kendrick 9-2 11 4
Other receiving votes: Camas County 5, Lakeside 1