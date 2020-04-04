Bonneville senior Sadie Lott concluded her high school basketball career with another honor.
The starting point guard for the 27-0 4A state champion Bees and the Post Register's All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year was named 4A All Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year in the annual All-Idaho selections compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
All Idaho selections included 10 other local players. Bonneville's Ryan Erikson received 4A All-Idaho Coach of the Year.
All Idaho teams are selected by coaches. The Idaho Statesman collects the votes and publishes the final results for each classification.
5A girls
Player of the Year: Peyton McFarland, Boise sr. center
Coach of the Year: Connie Skogrand, Mountain View
First team
Ava Ranson, Timberline sr. guard
Trinity Slocum, Mountain View jr. point guard
Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View soph. forward
Betsey King, Eagle sr. guard
Second team
Emma Ellinghouse, Timberline, sr. center
Laila Saenz, Mountain View, sr. guard
Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City jr. center
Sophie Glancey, Timberline soph. center
Tylie Jones, Rigby jr. forward
4A girls
Player of the Year: Sadie Lott, Bonneville sr. point guard
Coach of the Year: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville
First team
Lexi Bull, Century sr. forward
Amari Whiting, Burley fr. point guard
Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot jr. point guard
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot soph. center
Second team
Mattie Olson, Skyline soph. guard
Jade Martinez, Caldwell, sr. point guard
Zoey Moore, Midlleton sr. guard
Miaja Mills, Juna, sr. forward
Ashton Adamson, Century, jr. guard
3A girls
Player of the Year: Taryn Soumas, Timberlake jr. point guard
Coach of the Year: Matt Miller, Timberlake
First team
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake jr. forward
Josee Steadman, Snake River jr. point guard
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem jr. center
Adyson Harris, Parma sr. wing
Second team
Waklee Kunz, Teton, sr. guard
Ella Fischer, Filer, jr. forward
Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake, jr. center
Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem sr. point guard
Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem sr. wing
2A girls
Player of the Year: Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs sr. guard
Coach of the Year: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs
First team
Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs sr. center
Kate Clark, Melba jr. guard
Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley soph. guard
Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley sr. post
Second team
Dani Smith, Soda Springs sr. guard
Kortney Trappett, Melba sr. guard
Anna Veeck, Cole Valley jr. wing
Hailey Humpherys, Bear Lake jr. guard
Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth jr. forward
1A Division I girls
Player of the Year: Madison Shears, Prairie, jr. point guard
Coach of the Year: Ada Marks, Lapwai
First team
KC Lussoro, Lapwai sr. wing
Maniah Clegg, Grace jr. center
Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter jr. forward
Grace Sobotta, Lapwai soph. guard
Second team
Glory Sobotta, Lapwai jr. point guard
Sintia Varela, Rimrock jr. wing
Breanna Hill, Grace sr. point guard
Bailey Leseman, Genesee jr. guard
Kamri Ottley, Raft River sr. guard
1A Division II
Player of the Year: Kylie Wood, Carey jr. point guard
Coach of the Year: Vern Nelson, Rockland
First team
Madalyn Permann, Rockland sr. guard
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban sr. guard
Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian jr. forward
Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley jr. point guard
Second team
Lotus Harper, Salmon River jr. point guard
Emily Diaz, Salmon River sr. center
Kiersley Boyer, Rockland soph. forward
Riley Moore, Mackay jr. point guard
Charlotte Wilson, Rockland sr. point guard