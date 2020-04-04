bonneville girls basketball

Bonneville's Sadie Lott looks to pass during the 4A state championship game Feb. 23 versus Century at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 STANLEY BREWSTER | For the Idaho State Journal

Bonneville senior Sadie Lott concluded her high school basketball career with another honor.

The starting point guard for the 27-0 4A state champion Bees and the Post Register's All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year was named 4A All Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year in the annual All-Idaho selections compiled by the Idaho Statesman. 

All Idaho selections included 10 other local players. Bonneville's Ryan Erikson received 4A All-Idaho Coach of the Year.

All Idaho teams are selected by coaches. The Idaho Statesman collects the votes and publishes the final results for each classification.

5A girls

Player of the Year: Peyton McFarland, Boise sr. center

Coach of the Year: Connie Skogrand, Mountain View

First team

Ava Ranson, Timberline sr. guard

Trinity Slocum, Mountain View jr. point guard

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View soph. forward

Betsey King, Eagle sr. guard

Second team

Emma Ellinghouse, Timberline, sr. center

Laila Saenz, Mountain  View, sr. guard

Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City jr. center

Sophie Glancey, Timberline soph. center

Tylie Jones, Rigby jr. forward

4A girls

Player of the Year: Sadie Lott, Bonneville sr. point guard

Coach of the Year: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville

First team

Lexi Bull, Century sr. forward

Amari Whiting, Burley fr. point guard

Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot jr. point guard

Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot soph. center

Second team

Mattie Olson, Skyline soph. guard

Jade Martinez, Caldwell, sr. point guard

Zoey Moore, Midlleton sr. guard

Miaja Mills, Juna, sr. forward

Ashton Adamson, Century, jr. guard

3A girls

Player of the Year: Taryn Soumas, Timberlake jr. point guard

Coach of the Year: Matt Miller, Timberlake

First team

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake jr. forward

Josee Steadman, Snake River jr. point guard

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem jr. center

Adyson Harris, Parma sr. wing

Second team

Waklee Kunz, Teton, sr. guard

Ella Fischer, Filer, jr. forward

Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake, jr. center

Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem sr. point guard

Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem sr. wing

2A girls

Player of the Year: Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs sr. guard

Coach of the Year: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

First team

Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs sr. center

Kate Clark, Melba jr. guard

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley soph. guard

Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley sr. post

Second team

Dani Smith, Soda Springs sr. guard

Kortney Trappett, Melba sr. guard

Anna Veeck, Cole Valley jr. wing

Hailey Humpherys, Bear Lake jr. guard

Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth jr. forward

1A Division I girls

Player of the Year: Madison Shears, Prairie, jr. point guard

Coach of the Year: Ada Marks, Lapwai

First team

KC Lussoro, Lapwai sr. wing

Maniah Clegg, Grace jr. center

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter jr. forward

Grace Sobotta, Lapwai soph. guard

Second team

Glory Sobotta, Lapwai jr. point guard

Sintia Varela, Rimrock jr. wing

Breanna Hill, Grace sr. point guard

Bailey Leseman, Genesee jr. guard

Kamri Ottley, Raft River sr. guard

1A Division II 

Player of the Year: Kylie Wood, Carey jr. point guard

Coach of the Year: Vern Nelson, Rockland

First team

Madalyn Permann, Rockland sr. guard

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban sr. guard

Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian jr. forward

Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley jr. point guard

Second team

Lotus Harper, Salmon River jr. point guard

Emily Diaz, Salmon River sr. center

Kiersley Boyer, Rockland soph. forward

Riley Moore, Mackay jr. point guard

Charlotte Wilson, Rockland sr. point guard

