As coaches like to say, the good thing about underclassmen is that they eventually become upperclassmen.
That’s the case at Hillcrest, as the boys basketball team prepares for the new season.
There is a twist however.
Does a lineup loaded with juniors count as upperclassmen?
It does if last year’s core lineup of sophomores gelled well enough by the end of the year to be playing as well as anyone in the 4A District 6 tournament.
“They have come back this year with so much talent and experience,” coach Dave Austin said. “They’re just oozing with confidence.”
Austin said entering last season that there would likely be a learning curve as the sophomores took the court and occasionally looked like a bunch of sophomores with limited experience, losing six of their first seven games.
But things started to change as sophomores Cooper Kesler, Tre Kofe, Jase Austin and Garrett Phippen each found their niche.
The Knights finished 13-13 and nearly took down defending state champ and conference unbeaten Idaho Falls in the district tournament.
That experience and new-found maturity should prove invaluable this season, Austin said. Most conference coaches, noting how tight the race may be this year, said Hillcrest may be the team to beat based on the team’s improvement from a year ago and the fact that the Knights return basically their entire lineup, no matter how young it may be.
“They know what to expect going into things,” Austin said.
“For most of us that was our first experience playing varsity,” Kesler said of last year’s emergence. “Just getting that experience under our belts of playing against older, faster and taller guys and dealing with stuff we never dealt with before.”
“Maturity” is the buzzword for 2020-21.
“Everybody knows what we want and what we want to accomplish and we’re all ready to do it as a team,” Kesler added.
With just one returning senior on the roster, Austin noted the team is still relatively young, but the chemistry and continuity developed last season should be a big benefit heading into the new season.
“It’s going to help us a lot,” Kofe said of having even one year of experience at the varsity level. “We learned to work as a team and not be selfish. We’ve got to utilize everyone. We have some new players coming in so we have to get everyone involved.”
Even with Hillcrest returning the core of its team, the 4A District 6 conference is expected to be as competitive as ever.
Idaho Falls has moved to 5A. Blackfoot, which won the district tournament title last year, graduated a talented senior class and has a new coach. Skyline looks to replace Cruz Taylor, but could have a seamless transition with Cade Marlow and Raleigh Shippen taking over. Bonneville has yet to start practice due to COVID-19, so the Bees may be a bit of an unknown entering the season. Shelley looks to improve on a 1-19 season.