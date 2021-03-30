All-conference boys basketball teams have been released. Here’s the full list of honors for area players. Note: All-conference teams voted on by coaches.
5A/4A High Country Conference
Player of the Year: Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge
Coach of the Year: Clint Cornish, Skyline
First team
Taden King, Madison
Carson Johnson, Bonneville
Dylan Seeley, Idaho Falls
Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest
Kade Dabell, Rigby
Second team
Cade Marlow, Skyline
Raleigh Shippen, Skyline
Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls
Eli Randall, Madison
Carter Layton, Blackfoot
Honorable Mention
Cy Gummow, Bonneville
Tyler Godfrey, Thunder Ridge
Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge
Braxton Miskin, Shelley
Trevor Austin, Shelley
Javonte King, Blackfoot
Braxton Pierce, Madison
Jase Austin, Hillcrest
Isaac Davis, Hillcrest
Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest
Karson Barber, Rigby
Ethan Fox, Rigby
3A Mountain Rivers Conference
Player of the Year: Jarom Heuseveldt, Teton
Coach of the Year: Rob Heuseveldt, Teton
First team
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem
Luke Thompson, Teton
Xander Vontz, Teton
Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont
Second Team
Tag Bair, South Fremont
Bridger Erickson, South Fremont
Kendle Harris, Sugar-Salem
Reid Nelson, Teton
Conner Kunz, Teton
Honorable Mention
Ryken Clay, Sugar-Salem
Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem
Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem
Hyrum Heuseveldt, Teton
Dallin Orme, South Fremont
Carson Draper, South Fremont
Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont
2A Nuclear Conference
Player of the Year: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont
Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont
First team
Luke Hill, North Fremont
Blazen Burgess, Salmon
Jaxon Howell, Firth
Max Palmer, North Fremont
Kyson Gabrish, West Jefferson
Second team
Taedyn Jacobsen, Firth
Dillon Pilkerton, Salmon
Austin Jacobsen, Firth
Caden Caywood, Salmon
Colton Kirby, Salmon
Honorable Mention
Kyle Jacobsen, Firth
Jaden Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Chris Kern, Ririe
Bronson Childs, North Fremont
Athan Blomquist, Firth
1AD1 High Desert Conference
Player of the Year: Gage Stoddard, Grace
First team
Trey Draper, Grace
Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County
Logan Gamett, Butte County
Carson Parkinson, Challis
Ty Gilbert, Grace
Second team
Konner Lambson, Butte County
RJ Philps, Challis
Grey Gibbs, Grace
Payson Andersen, Grace
Boone Garnett, Butte County
Honorable Mention
Porter Taylor, Butte County
Jarett Ollar, Challis
Dallin Draper, Grace
1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference
Player of the Year: James Bodily, North Gem
Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland
Sportsmanship: Leadore
First team
Braden Permann, Rockland
Chase Green, Mackay
Daniel Canfield, Watersprings
Kyle Peterson, Mackay
Logan Corta, North Gem
Second Team
Robert Canfield, Watersprings
Kolton Holt, Mackay
Levi Farr, Rockland
Gabe Smith, Watersprings
Austin Beyeler, Leadore
