All-conference boys basketball teams have been released. Here’s the full list of honors for area players. Note: All-conference teams voted on by coaches.

5A/4A High Country Conference

Player of the Year: Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge

Coach of the Year: Clint Cornish, Skyline

First team

Taden King, Madison

Carson Johnson, Bonneville

Dylan Seeley, Idaho Falls

Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest

Kade Dabell, Rigby

Second team

Cade Marlow, Skyline

Raleigh Shippen, Skyline

Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls

Eli Randall, Madison

Carter Layton, Blackfoot

Honorable Mention

Cy Gummow, Bonneville

Tyler Godfrey, Thunder Ridge

Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge

Braxton Miskin, Shelley

Trevor Austin, Shelley

Javonte King, Blackfoot

Braxton Pierce, Madison

Jase Austin, Hillcrest

Isaac Davis, Hillcrest

Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest

Karson Barber, Rigby

Ethan Fox, Rigby

3A Mountain Rivers Conference

Player of the Year: Jarom Heuseveldt, Teton

Coach of the Year: Rob Heuseveldt, Teton

First team

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem

Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem

Luke Thompson, Teton

Xander Vontz, Teton

Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont

Second Team

Tag Bair, South Fremont

Bridger Erickson, South Fremont

Kendle Harris, Sugar-Salem

Reid Nelson, Teton

Conner Kunz, Teton

Honorable Mention

Ryken Clay, Sugar-Salem

Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem

Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem

Hyrum Heuseveldt, Teton

Dallin Orme, South Fremont

Carson Draper, South Fremont

Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont

2A Nuclear Conference

Player of the Year: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont

Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont

First team

Luke Hill, North Fremont

Blazen Burgess, Salmon

Jaxon Howell, Firth

Max Palmer, North Fremont

Kyson Gabrish, West Jefferson

Second team

Taedyn Jacobsen, Firth

Dillon Pilkerton, Salmon

Austin Jacobsen, Firth

Caden Caywood, Salmon

Colton Kirby, Salmon

Honorable Mention

Kyle Jacobsen, Firth

Jaden Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

Chris Kern, Ririe

Bronson Childs, North Fremont

Athan Blomquist, Firth

1AD1 High Desert Conference

Player of the Year: Gage Stoddard, Grace

First team

Trey Draper, Grace

Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County

Logan Gamett, Butte County

Carson Parkinson, Challis

Ty Gilbert, Grace

Second team

Konner Lambson, Butte County

RJ Philps, Challis

Grey Gibbs, Grace

Payson Andersen, Grace

Boone Garnett, Butte County

Honorable Mention

Porter Taylor, Butte County

Jarett Ollar, Challis

Dallin Draper, Grace

1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference

Player of the Year: James Bodily, North Gem

Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland

Sportsmanship: Leadore

First team

Braden Permann, Rockland

Chase Green, Mackay

Daniel Canfield, Watersprings

Kyle Peterson, Mackay

Logan Corta, North Gem

Second Team

Robert Canfield, Watersprings

Kolton Holt, Mackay

Levi Farr, Rockland

Gabe Smith, Watersprings

Austin Beyeler, Leadore

