North Fremont remained atop the 2A boys basketball state media poll released Thursday.
The unbeaten Huskies (14-0) received 10 first-place votes in arguably the most competitive division. No. 2 St. Maries is also undefeated at 12-0 and West Side, Ambrose and Valley each have just one loss.
Despite a loss to rival Rigby, Madison maintained its No. 2 position in 5A, with the Trojans moving up to third. Thunder Ridge dropped a spot to No. 4.
Hillcrest dropped out of the top 5 in 4A, but Teton and South Fremont each moved up in the 3A poll to No. 2 and 3, respectively.
Watersprings, at 16-2, has the most wins of any team in the state entering Thursday, but is No. 2 in 1AD2 behind Garden Valley.
STATE MEDIA POLL
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (10) 8-0 54 1
2. Madison (1) 14-3 41 2
3. Rigby 12-3 28 t-4
4. Thunder Ridge 13-3 27 3
5. Lake City 10-4 12 t-4
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 12-3 49 2
2. Century (2) 11-3 32 4
3. Jerome (2) 13-2 24 3
4. Pocatello 11-4 21 1
5. Columbia 11-2 20 —
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (11) 14-1 55 1
2. Teton 11-4 32 3
3. South Fremont 11-5 29 4
4. Marsh Valley 12-5 23 2
5. Fruitland 9-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 9.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (10) 14-0 53 1
2. St. Maries 12-0 43 2
3. West Side 11-1 26 3
4. Ambrose 12-1 19 4
5. Valley (1) 14-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 10-3 53 1
2. Oakley (1) 12-2 42 2
3. Lakeside 10-1 30 3
4. Prairie 10-3 20 5
5. Victory Charter (1) 13-3 13 —
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 14-1 53 1
2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 43 2
3. North Gem 14-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 11-3 23 4
5. Rockland 14-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 5.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Dylan Carder, KIFI.