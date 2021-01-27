BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos took the lead at the start of their game with Skyline on Wednesday and led for most of the game on the way to a 64-55 win.
Skyline tried to hang with the Broncos, but on this winter's night, the Broncos were a shade faster, more aggressive and their defense was a bit better as they banged with the Grizzlies the entire game.
Backed by the scoring of Jaxon Ball, Carter Layton and Candon Dahle who combined for 47 of Blackfoot's 64 points, they were able to offset the effort of Skyline's Raleigh Shippen who kept the Grizzlies with a game-high 23 points.
Blackfoot led 28-17 at the half, but Skyline was more aggressive in the second half behind Shippen.
But Blackfoot was able to hold on and improve to 9-6, 3-1 in 4A District 6.
Skyline dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-6 in conference play, is at Shelley on Friday.
The Broncos will be in action next on Friday when they travel to Bonneville for another conference game with the Bees. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 pm.
BLACKFOOT 64, SKYLINE 55
Skyline 8 9 20 18 -- 55
Blackfoot 15 13 13 23 -- 64
SKYLINE -- Christean Thomas 5, Kucera Parker 6, Keegan Maas 3, Raleigh Shippen 23, Cade Marlow 11, Isaac Farnsworth 7
BLACKFOOT -- Jaxon Ball 18, Chase Cannon 2, Candon Dahle 12, Jaden Harris 3, Ja'Vonte King 9, Carter Layton 17, Dylan Peterson 3