NAMPA – Boise outlasted Rigby in Thursday’s 5A state tournament opener at the Idaho Center.
It was the second straight loss in the tournament opener for the Trojans, who dropped a 50-47 decision to the Brave.
Coach Justin Jones credited a gritty Boise team, which took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 17-7 to erase what had been a double-digit lead by Rigby.
Even so, the Trojans led 47-46 when Jakobe Jones nailed a 3-pointer from the right side with 51 seconds left.
The Brave (8-6) responded with a basket at the other end by Cooper Howell, putting the pressure on Rigby in the closing seconds. A missed shot resulted in the ball being knocked out of bounds with 12 seconds left. Rigby had possession as the clock ticked down, but the ball was eventually tied up and Boise had the possession arrow. Whitt Miller was intentionally fouled and hit both free throws with seven second left to seal the win for Boise.
Rigby shot 29 percent in the second half, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
“We have to finish and we did not,” Jones said.
The game got off to a slow start with both teams looking like they had a case of the jitters.
Rigby broke out midway through the first quarter with a 10-0 run. The Trojans held a 23-11 lead midway through the second quarter as both teams struggled to find consistency. Boise was 1 of 10 on 3-pointers in the first half and Rigby took advantage, heading to the break with a 27-19 lead.
Rigby, which finished third in the District 5-6 standings during the regular season, defeated top seed Thunder Ridge in the district tournament to earn the berth to state. Rigby won the consolation trophy last season.
Boise started the season late due to COVID-19 restrictions but won five of six entering the tournament. Thursday’s state tournament win was the team’s first since 1997.
Kaden DaBell led Rigby (17-8) with 19 points while Taylor Freeman scored 10 points.
The Trojans will play Rocky Mountain in the consolation round Friday at Ridgevue High. Tip is 5 p.m.
BOISE 50, RIGBY 47
Boise 7 12 17 14 – 50
Rigby 15 12 7 13 – 47
BOISE – Cory Caldwell 5, Luke Britt 3, Jack Goode 15, Jack Payne 8, Cooper Howell 13, Whitt Miller 3, Jake Thompson 3.
RIGBY – Jakobe Jones 8, Kaden Dabell 19, Karson Barber 5, Taylor Freeman 10, Ethan Fox 5.