BLACKFOOT – A pair of 4A boys basketball teams met on Saturday night with Blackfoot and Century each looking to bolster their resumes as they head down the stretch of the regular season.
A back-and-forth game turned into a defensive battle in the fourth quarter as Century held on for a 46-45 win.
The game began with a fast-paced tempo as Century took a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and led 33-25 at half.
Ja'Vonte King and Carter Layton led the charge for the Broncos in the second half and by the time the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the two teams were knotted at 42-42.
Defense was the name of the game in the fourth.
For the longest time neither team could get the lead. Then Century got a basket and pulled ahead by two only to be matched by Blackfoot a couple of seconds later.
In the closing minute, Blackfoot's Carter Layton got fouled and went to the line to shoot a pair of free throws. He made one of two and the Diamondbacks got the rebound and went about closing out the game.
Next up for the Broncos is a 4A District 6 home game against Skyline on Wednesday.
CENTURY 46, BLACKFOOT 45
Century 16 17 9 4 -- 46
Blackfoot 10 15 17 3 -- 45
CENTURY -- Issac Panttaja 3, Eli Williams 12, Emmett Holt 24, Bruin Fleischmann 3, Parker Tolman 2, Titan Fleishmann 2.
BLACKFOOT -- Jaxon Ball 6, Candon Dahle 6, Ja'Vonte King 15, Carter Layton 12, Dylan Peterson 6.