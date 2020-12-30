The Doug Andrus Holiday Basketball tournament turned into a bit of a showcase for Thunder Ridge and its star senior Lloyer Driggs.
The Titans improved to 7-1 on the season with Wednesday’s 75-68 victory over Coeur d’Alene and Driggs put on another show, finishing with 28 points.
That comes on the heels of hitting the game-winner in Tuesday’s win over Lake City and scoring 29 points in Monday’s tournament opener against Star Valley.
Driggs set the tone early on Wednesday, knocking down three consecutive 3-pointers as Thunder Ridge jumped out to a double-digit lead early.
The Vikings finally regrouped and kept the came within range, but it was Driggs’ 3-pointer with 1:50 left that proved to be the backbreaker.
Coeur d’Alene had pulled to within 68-66 behind the strong inside game and rebounding of Cameron Cope, who finished with 26 points. But Driggs set up above the key and swished the 3-pointer, one of his six on the day.
“We’re still working some things out,” Driggs said of the team’s start to the season, noting part of the game plan is to get off to a fast start.
“I always start out being really aggressive,” he said. “My mindset is to go out and set the tone right off the bat.”
Nine different players scored for Thunder Ridge. Zach Marlowe finished with 10 points as the Titans won their fourth straight game.
“We feel like we’re on a roll right now,” coach Lee Toldson said. “(We’re) 7-1 going into the second half of the season and that’s where you want to be.”
Thunder Ridge hosts Blackfoot on Jan. 5.
THUNDER RIDGE 75, COEUR D’ALENE 68
CDA 13 21 18 16 — 68
Thunder Ridge17 23 23 12 — 75
CDA — Bengston 7, King 6, Burgess 6, Larson 4, Gatten 2, Cope 26, McLaughlin 17.
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 2, Lloyer Driggs 28, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 7, Nick Potter 8, Bryson Hawkes 4, Jay Scoresby 4, Porter Harris 2, Zach Marlowe10.