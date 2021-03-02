The boys basketball state tournament starts Wednesday with 1A teams tipping off in the Boise area.
Local teams begin play on Thursday, so here's a first look at the Bobcats, Trojans, Grizzlies, Knights, Timberwolves and Huskies.
5A
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District 5-6 champion
Coach: Travis Schwab, fourth season
Players to watch: G Taden King, sr., F Eli Randall, sr., G Tyson Lerwill, G Logan Crane, jr.
Notes: Madison finished second in the conference behind upstart Thunder Ridge, but beat the Titans in the district championship game to earn a berth to the state tournament after missing last season … Taden King is the team’s top scoring threat, but the Bobcats win with their defense. They gave up 46.26 points per game, and held Rigby to just 34 points in their last rivalry meeting … The Bobcats did unleash a 3-point barrage on Thunder Ridge in the district final, a part of the game that Schwab said is improving.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Justin Jones, 13th season
Players to watch: G Kaden DaBell, sr., G Karson Barber, jr., F Ethan Fox, sr.
Notes: Last year the Trojans entered the state tournament loaded with senior talent and were a favorite to challenge for the state title. A disappointing loss in the opening game ended that run. This year’s team won’t have that problem … Rigby has been under the radar most of the season as Madison and newcomer Thunder Ridge battled for conference supremacy … Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to 4A state titles three times in four years between 2012 and 2015 … This year’s team won five of its last seven games and defeated top-seeded Thunder Ridge in the district tournament to earn the conference’s No. 2 seed, as Kade DaBell had a breakout game with 18 points and Karson Barber scored 20.
4A
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
Record: 10-17
State seed: District 6 champion
Coach: Clint Cornish, eighth season
Players to watch: G/F Raleigh Shippen, sr., G Cade Marlow, sr., C Landon Merzlock, sr.
Notes: The Grizzlies won five games during the regular season but got hot at the right time and won five games in the District 6 tournament, beating No. 3 Blackfoot, No. 2 Bonneville twice, and No. 1 Hillcrest twice, including in the championship game and if-necessary game … Raleigh Shippen averages 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Cade Marlow averages 12.3 points and four rebounds … One reason for the slow start to the season may be due to several players competing on the state championship football team, Cornish noted … It’s the Grizzlies first trip to state since 2015.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Dave Austin, sixth season
Players to watch: G Cooper Kesler, jr., C Isaac Davis, fr., G Jase Austin, jr., F Tre Kofe, jr.
Notes: This was billed as a breakout season for the Knights, who started a lineup of sophomores a year ago and took some lumps … This year’s team of experienced juniors were the top team in District 6 during the regular season, but were beaten twice by Skyline in the district tournament and had to win the play-in game to advance … Freshman Isaac Davis can be a force inside (10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds), while Cooper Kesler (13.3 points) can get hot from the perimeter … After a sluggish two weeks, Austin said he liked the way the offense played in the play-in game, scoring 66 points.
3A
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 18-5
State seed: District 6 champion
Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, fifth season
Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt,soph., C/F Xander Vontz sr., C/F Luke Thompson, sr.
Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won the 2A state title in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round.
2A
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 20-0
State seed: District 6 champion
Coach: Shannon Hill, third season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, jr., G Luke Hill, sr., G Max Palmer, jr.
Notes: The Huskies are going for a 3-peat state championship and have a loaded roster … Jordan Lenz averages 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and Luke Hill averages 12 points … Despite their record, the Huskies have won close games, including beating second-place Firth 50-41 and 47-45 in the district tournament … North Fremont has been ranked No. 1 in the state media poll dating back to last season.