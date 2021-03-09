Teton Timberwolves logo

The accolades continue for the Teton boys basketball team after its run to a Mountain Rivers Conference title and a 3A state third-place trophy.

Timberwolves coach Rob Heuseveldt was named coach of the year and Jarom Heuseveldt was name player of the year.

Here’s the complete all-conference list.

Note: Players are chosen by coaches

Coach of the Year: Rob Heuseveldt Teton

Player of the Year: Jarom Heuseveldt Teton

First Team

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem

Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem

Luke Thompson, Teton

Xander Vontz, Teton

Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont

Second Team

Tag Bair, South Fremont

Bridger Erickson, South Fremont

Kendle Harris Sugar-Salem

Reid Nelson, Teton

Conner Kunz, Teton

Honorable Mention

Ryken Clay, Sugar-Salem

Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem

Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem

Hyrum Heuseveldt, Teton

Dallin Orme, South Fremont

Carson Draper, South Fremont

Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont

 