The accolades continue for the Teton boys basketball team after its run to a Mountain Rivers Conference title and a 3A state third-place trophy.
Timberwolves coach Rob Heuseveldt was named coach of the year and Jarom Heuseveldt was name player of the year.
Here’s the complete all-conference list.
Note: Players are chosen by coaches
Coach of the Year: Rob Heuseveldt Teton
Player of the Year: Jarom Heuseveldt Teton
First Team
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem
Luke Thompson, Teton
Xander Vontz, Teton
Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont
Second Team
Tag Bair, South Fremont
Bridger Erickson, South Fremont
Kendle Harris Sugar-Salem
Reid Nelson, Teton
Conner Kunz, Teton
Honorable Mention
Ryken Clay, Sugar-Salem
Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem
Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem
Hyrum Heuseveldt, Teton
Dallin Orme, South Fremont
Carson Draper, South Fremont
Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont