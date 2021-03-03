Ding, Ding, Ding!
Let’s get ready to rumble.
Round 6 of the Hillcrest vs. Skyline boys basketball extravaganza takes place Thursday when the Knights and Grizzlies meet in the opening round of the 4A state tournament. Tip is 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High.
To say the teams know each other well is an understatement. Hillcrest and Skyline played twice during the regular season, but met up three times in five days in the 4A District 6 tournament.
Here’s a quick refresher.
Hillcrest (18-8) was the top seed in the district tournament and had a chance to clinch the tournament title and berth to the state tournament, but Skyline ruined those plans, holding off the Knights 46-45 to force the if-necessary game. Skyline, which had only won five games during the regular season, proved the spoiler once again the next night, downing Hillcrest 42-38 to set off its own celebration and clinch a state berth.
The Knights were able to rebound and defeat Vallivue in a play-in game two days later.
Bottom line, both teams are in the state tournament, despite taking different paths.
“We’re excited to be going to state,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “Just getting there, anything can happen. It doesn’t matter what your records are, it’s a big accomplishment to get there and we’re just going over with the attitude of let’s play ball and have some fun and whatever happens, happens.”
Austin noted the rollercoaster ride his team has been on over the past two weeks, ranging from absolute disappointment at not clinching the tournament title, to elation at finally earning the state berth with a 21-point win in the play-in game.
In the previous two meetings, Hillcrest’s offense was slowed by Skyline and that again will likely be the key element in Thursday’s matchup.
Skyline coach Clint Cornish said there’s no magic formula for why the Grizzlies have beaten Hillcrest three times this season. Skyline is the only 4A team to beat Hillcrest, but the matchups at the guard position could tell the story.
The Knights have plenty of weapons on offense and can score from the perimeter or drive to the basket. They can go inside to freshman Isaac Davis, who’s tough to guard under the basket. Austin noted the team has been in a shooting slump going down the stretch and the timing couldn’t be worse.
Cornish said the Skyline guards have really clamped down on defense and that’s been the difference in the Grizzlies' wins.
Saturday’s win over Vallivue in the play-in game may have rejuvenated Hillcrest, which is still relatively young with a core group of juniors. They hit shots and scored 66 points, their most since dropping 77 on Bonneville back on Jan. 2.
Cornish was there to watch and noticed the difference.
“They looked like they did what they do,” Cornish said of the balanced offense and ability to hit shots.
Skyline, at 10-17, possesses a record that most opponents might scoff at while considering the state berth a fluke.
Not so with Hillcrest, which has learned the hard way that the cliché that records don’t matter in the postseason has a bit of truth to it, especially against foes from across town.
Austin said he feels his team is ready after its impressive play-in win. Cornish said his team is confident after finally playing its best basketball down the stretch. Several Grizzlies players were on the state championship football team so they know the grind and pressure of the postseason.
Round 6 is going to end with one team closer to a state title.
“This is as good as a first-round matchup for us than anybody because we know who they are,” Cornish said. “Sometimes it’s the devil that you know.”