REXBURG -- The Madison boys basketball team secured a late stop and iced the game at the line for a 57-54 win Thursday night over Thunder Ridge.
Leading by one with 24 seconds to go, Madison forced a Thunder Ridge miss, then Taden King (game-best 23 points) sealed the win with two free throws.
The game was close throughout as Madison stayed within a possession or two of Thunder Ridge for nearly the entire night.
The turning point in the game came when King drove to the hoop, drew contact and hit what would have been a basket. But the official called it a foul before the shot.
King jumped up and down in protest then went to work with about half a quarter left to play.
“After that call I kind of felt confident that I could get to the rim when I wanted to and I took over from there,” King said.
King scored 10 points in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, including four big free throws to take and keep the lead with less than 30 seconds to play.
“We needed something,” King said. “It was back and forth all game. We just could never get a lead going. I knew I had to get people going and I had to start putting points up because that’s what we needed down the stretch.”
“Taden’s a phenomenal player and I told him this, ‘Big time players step up in big time games,’” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “He, as our team captain, just thought, ‘I’m going to get you guys home.’ And not just scoring points; his defense was fantastic, he had a huge rebound. I thought that Taden was fantastic down the stretch.”
Schwab said though King dominated, the team couldn’t have won without contributions from all of the players like Tyson Lerwill who guarded Titan star Lloyer Driggs or Riley Sutton who provided a spark off the bench.
Driggs led Thunder Ridge with 21 points, and Nick Potter added 13 points, but the Titans couldn't overcome a 17-10 fourth quarter.
With the win, Madison improves to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in conference. The Bobcats return to action on Saturday, visiting Bonneville at 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Ridge (11-3, 3-1) will host Pocatello at the same time and day
“It was huge,” Schwab said. “Especially to do it at home when we finally got some fans into the gym. The energy that the crowd brought and the student section was incredible. That was Madison basketball tonight. It was such a fun environment. Thunder Ridge is a dang good. It was two really good teams going at it.”
MADISON 57, THUNDER RIDGE 54
Madison 12 10 18 17 — 57
Thunder Ridge 20 9 15 10 — 54
MADISON -- Logan Crane 12, Tyson Lerwill 3, Isaac Wilson 3, Braxton Pierce 5, Taden King 23, Eli Randall 11
THUNDER RIDGE -- Lloyer Driggs 21, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 6, Nick Potter 13, Zach Marlowe 6