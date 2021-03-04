NAMPA – It’s been 10 years since Madison celebrated a boys basketball state championship.
Maybe it’s no coincidence that Bobcat freshman Ike Sutton looks like he wasn’t even born then.
The baby-faced assassin came off the bench in the first half of Thursday’s 5A state tournament opener against Eagle and knocked down two 3-pointers, including one at the first quarter buzzer that energized the Bobcats and their spirited red-clad fans that made the trip to the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Sutton finished with nine points and his early contribution set the tone for the rest of the game, making way for the usual cast of senior characters to do the heavy lifting on the way to a 70-54 win.
The Bobcats will face Meridian, a 63-50 winner over Mountain View, in Friday’s 5A semifinals at 7 p.m.
“Coach told us to have a lot of confidence and I took my shot,” said Sutton, who hit all three of his 3-pointers. “Coach gave me the green light.”
When Sutton calmly connected on a 3-pointer from the left side with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Bobcats up 50-36, it forced Eagle (13-9) to call a timeout to regroup.
“He almost has no conscious,” Pierce said. “He came in and just shot with confidence. That definitely got us going in the second quarter.”
Coach Travis Schwab said Sutton has experience in AAU ball so he figured he wouldn’t wilt under the pressure.
“He can come in here and do his thing,” Schwab said. “When he hit the first one you could tell. ‘I got this.’”
By the second half, the swarming Eagle defense looked tired and Madison had taken control with its transition game and working the ball inside. Eli Randall and Braxton Pierce were dominant as the Bobcats started get in the paint instead of launching 3-pointers.
Pierce finished with 14 points, 12 coming in the second half. Randall had 10 points.
Eagle chipped into the lead in the fourth, but an offensive rebound putback by Randall put Madison up 57-44.
The Bobcats last won a state title in 2011 and failed to make the state tournament a year ago. Pierce said that was motivation enough for Thursday’s performance.
“We expected to get here,” he said, noting the change in the game plan in the second half proved the difference.
“In the first half we took 20 3s and in the second half we only took four,” Pierce said. “We really wanted to look inside and get some easy ones and you could see our game reflected that.”
Defensively, Madison held Eagle’s leading scorer Jason Janish to five points and two field goals.
Madison (20-4) was led by Taden King’s 14 points.
MADISON 70, EAGLE 54
Eagle 15 6 15 18 –54
Madison 18 12 23 17 –70
EAGLE –Seth Feik 6, Gage Jones 11, Rafael Labrador 21, Isaac Deedon 5, Brayden White 2, Miguel Taylor 4, Jason Janish 5.
MADISON – Logan Crane 9, Tyson Lerwill 6, Rhett Hathaway 3, Ike Sutton 9, Riley Sutton 3, Isaac Wilson 3, Braxton Pierce 14, Taden King 13, Eli Randall 10.