Rigby Head Coach Justin Jones looks on as Skyline High takes on Rigby on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Rigby defeated Skyline 60-45.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

While most District 6 teams stayed put in this week's boys basketball media poll, other teams made their first appearances. 

In 5A, Madison (second) and Rigby (fourth) remain deadlocked in their respective spots despite 5-0 starts for both programs. The two rivals are scheduled to meet Friday, Dec. 21.

In 4A, Idaho Falls received three votes in this week's poll. The Tigers are 3-2 and play Madison tonight.

Snake River and Sugar-Salem moved around in this week's poll, with Teton also receiving a vote for the first time this year. 

The Panthers (4-0) went from third to second this week, including one first-place vote. The Diggers fell two sports from second to fourth after a week which saw them lose to Ririe and Logan (Utah). 

After a 5-0 start, Ririe is now tied for first in this week's media poll. The Bulldogs previously beat the Diggers 61-51 on the road and beat West Side 54-39. 

North Fremont dropped from fourth to tied for fifth from last week's 2A poll. 

Firth (3-2) gained a vote this week. 

In 1A DI, Challis jumped from tied for fifth to second after the Vikings beat West Jefferson last week and got to 4-0. 

The Mackay Miners, at 3-1, are ranked fifth in this week's 1A DII poll after not placing a week ago. The Watersprings Warriors also received two votes in this week's poll.

The full pull can be viewed below with local teams bolded. 

Idaho boys basketball poll

Week 2

All records as of Monday, Dec. 10.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (5) 4-0 36 1

2. Madison (3) 5-0 35 2

3. Borah 6-1 25 3

4. Rigby 5-0 16 4

t-5. Coeur d'Alene 2-2 4 t-5

t-5. Boise 4-3 4 t-5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (2) 5-0 34 2

2. Twin Falls (5) 5-0 31 4

3. Century (1) 4-0 23 3

4. Preston 4-1 20 1

5. Kuna 4-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (4) 3-1 34 1

2. Snake River (1) 4-0 31 3

3. Parma (3) 4-0 28 4

4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 13 2

5. Kimberly 3-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, American Falls 2, Teton 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. Bear Lake (4) 4-0 35 1

t-1. Ririe (4) 5-0 35 2

3. Grangeville 4-0 25 3

4. Declo 3-1 13 4

t-5. Marsing 5-0 4 —

t-5. North Fremont 2-1 4 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Firth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (3) 2-1 33 1

2. Challis 4-0 26 t-5

3. Prairie (2) 2-2 25 t-2

4. Valley (1) 3-2 13 t-2

5. Wallace (2) 5-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Glenns Ferry 5, Grace 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (5) 1-1 37 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (3) 6-0 35 2

3. North Gem 4-0 20 3

4. Salmon River 4-0 9 —

5. Mackay 3-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5, Tri-Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 2.

VOTERS

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

