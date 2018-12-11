While most District 6 teams stayed put in this week's boys basketball media poll, other teams made their first appearances.
In 5A, Madison (second) and Rigby (fourth) remain deadlocked in their respective spots despite 5-0 starts for both programs. The two rivals are scheduled to meet Friday, Dec. 21.
In 4A, Idaho Falls received three votes in this week's poll. The Tigers are 3-2 and play Madison tonight.
Snake River and Sugar-Salem moved around in this week's poll, with Teton also receiving a vote for the first time this year.
The Panthers (4-0) went from third to second this week, including one first-place vote. The Diggers fell two sports from second to fourth after a week which saw them lose to Ririe and Logan (Utah).
After a 5-0 start, Ririe is now tied for first in this week's media poll. The Bulldogs previously beat the Diggers 61-51 on the road and beat West Side 54-39.
North Fremont dropped from fourth to tied for fifth from last week's 2A poll.
Firth (3-2) gained a vote this week.
In 1A DI, Challis jumped from tied for fifth to second after the Vikings beat West Jefferson last week and got to 4-0.
The Mackay Miners, at 3-1, are ranked fifth in this week's 1A DII poll after not placing a week ago. The Watersprings Warriors also received two votes in this week's poll.
The full pull can be viewed below with local teams bolded.
Idaho boys basketball poll
Week 2
All records as of Monday, Dec. 10.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (5) 4-0 36 1
2. Madison (3) 5-0 35 2
3. Borah 6-1 25 3
4. Rigby 5-0 16 4
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 2-2 4 t-5
t-5. Boise 4-3 4 t-5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (2) 5-0 34 2
2. Twin Falls (5) 5-0 31 4
3. Century (1) 4-0 23 3
4. Preston 4-1 20 1
5. Kuna 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (4) 3-1 34 1
2. Snake River (1) 4-0 31 3
3. Parma (3) 4-0 28 4
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 13 2
5. Kimberly 3-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, American Falls 2, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Bear Lake (4) 4-0 35 1
t-1. Ririe (4) 5-0 35 2
3. Grangeville 4-0 25 3
4. Declo 3-1 13 4
t-5. Marsing 5-0 4 —
t-5. North Fremont 2-1 4 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 2-1 33 1
2. Challis 4-0 26 t-5
3. Prairie (2) 2-2 25 t-2
4. Valley (1) 3-2 13 t-2
5. Wallace (2) 5-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Glenns Ferry 5, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (5) 1-1 37 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (3) 6-0 35 2
3. North Gem 4-0 20 3
4. Salmon River 4-0 9 —
5. Mackay 3-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5, Tri-Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 2.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press