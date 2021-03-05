EAGLE—North Fremont fell 45-43 to St. Maries in the 2A state semifinals Friday after the Lumberjacks’ Colby Renner hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.
After the shot went through the net, the St. Maries’ bench exploded with excitement while the North Fremont bench stood in stunned silence.
“I just feel a lot for our boys and our team,” North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill said. “I wish it would’ve turned out better but it didn’t. I’ll never question the resilience and grit of this team but I just wish it would have turned out differently.”
That heartbreaking shot ended the Huskies’ state title streak at two years and blemished their once perfect record.
“I can’t really put this into words right now,” Hill said. “I just feel a lot of emotions for my boys and this team. I start to think of what we could have done and maybe what we should have done. There are going to be a lot of questions in my own mind to answer tonight, but I’m super proud of these boys and what they’ve accomplished this year. Nobody can ever take that away from these kids.”
The loss is the Huskies’ first since January 22 of last year and only their third loss in the last two years. North Fremont will look to bounce back Saturday when it plays Wendell for third place at noon at Eagle High School.
“This is where we’re going to see how much grit and resilience we have just as people to move past this and move on and try to come home with some hardware tomorrow,” Hill said.
AJ Hill led the Huskies with 11 points. Luke Hill and Jordan Lenz each scored 10 points.
ST. MARIES 45, NORTH FREMONT 43
St. Maries 11 9 13 12—45
North Fremont 12 16 6 9—43
ST. MARIES -- Coleman Ross 6, Randie Becktel 7, Tristan Gentry 6, Brett Stancil 5, Eli Gibson16, Colby Renner 5
NORTH FREMONT -- Jordan Lenz 10, Luke Hill 10, Max Palmer 9, AJ Hill 11, Bronson Childs 3