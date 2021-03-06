EAGLE — North Fremont bounced back from Friday’s streak-breaking loss to defeat Wendell 56-40 on Saturday and secure the 2A third-place trophy.
The Huskies followed a tight first half with a dominant third quarter where they took a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill attributed that run to grit —a virtue he had emphasized in the 16 hours between the Huskies’ Friday and Saturday games.
“(It’s) what we’ve talked about for the last three years,” Hill said. “Grit and hard work. And some guys really stepped up and brought it ... It was remarkable after a tough loss like we had yesterday to come back and win this game. I challenged them to see how much grit they had and they showed it. They’re going to go far, these boys.”
That grit appeared in each of the North Fremont players’ faces as they battled through the game.
“It’s just the kind of young men they are,” Hill said. “They want to compete and win every game. They want to do their best. I admire all of them for that. I say this every year, but, I truly coach kids that are remarkable young people — (and) not just on the court.”
North Fremont stretched its lead in the fourth quarter and led by 20 before Hill emptied the bench.
Max Palmer led the team with 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting and Luke Hill captained the Husky defense.
The two-time defending champions had won 29 straight games before they fell 45-43 on a buzzer beating 3-pointer in Friday’s semifinal.
Both Luke Hill and Jobie Palmer graduate this year after playing key roles on two championship runs and this year’s 22-1 season.
“(Jobie) brought a level of intensity to our practices and a smile and charisma that we’ve needed,” Shannon Hill said. “Luke Hill has been our consummate leader all year long. The kids know it. We’re going to miss both of those kids a lot next year, but we’ll move on and do the best we can.”
NORTH FREMONT 56, WENDELL 40
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 16, Luke Hill 9, Max Palmer 20, AJ Hill 5, Hank Richardson 6
WENDELL — Zane Kelsey 9, Bode French 7, Zade Swainston 16, Joe DeMasters 3, Isaac Slade 3, Aden Bunn 2