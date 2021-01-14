North Fremont logo new
North Fremont, which entered the week unbeaten, is the No. 1 2A team in the first boys basketball state media poll.

The Huskies (10-0) were 10 points ahead of second-place St. Maries.

Area teams were well represented in 5A with Madison, Rigby and Thunder Ridge placing 2-3-4, respectively, in the rankings behind Meridian.

Hillcrest is No. 3 in 4A after knocking off perennial power Preston earlier this week.

In 3A, Teton is No. 2 and South Fremont comes in at No. 4.

Watersprings picked up two first-place votes in 1AD2 and is second behind Garden Valley.

5A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (5) 5-0 38 -

2. Madison (2) 10-2 27 -

3. Rigby (1) 8-2 24 -

4. Thunder Ridge 9-2 21 -

5. Post Falls (1) 6-3 20 -

Others receiving votes: Lake City 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1.

4A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (5) 8-2 34 -

2. Century (1) 8-2 23 -

3. Hillcrest 9-3 20 -

4. Pocatello (1) 8-2 19 -

5. Jerome (1) 10-1 17 -

Others receiving votes: Columbia (1) 9, Preston 8, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.

3A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (9) 10-0 45 -

2. Teton 7-2 32 -

3. Marsh Valley 9-3 24 -

4. South Fremont 7-4 17 -

5. Fruitland 6-6 7 -

Others receiving votes: Priest River 5, Kellogg 4, Bonners Ferry 1.

2A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (6) 10-0 42 -

2. St. Maries (2) 7-0 32 -

3. Ambrose 8-0 27 -

4. West Side (1) 6-1 18 -

5. Nampa Christian 9-2 6 -

Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Melba 3, Firth 2, Grangeville 1.

1ADI

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 6-3 39 -

2. Oakley (4) 9-1 38 -

3. Lakeside 7-1 29 -

4. Kamiah 6-2 18 -

5. Prairie 6-2 6 -

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2, Victory Charter 2, Grace 1.

1ADII

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Garden Valley (7) 9-1 42 -

2. Watersprings (2) 12-1 33 -

3. Dietrich 8-2 26 -

4. North Gem 9-1 24 -

5. Rockland 8-4 6 -

Others receiving votes: Deary 2, Camas County 2.

Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

