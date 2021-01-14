North Fremont, which entered the week unbeaten, is the No. 1 2A team in the first boys basketball state media poll.
The Huskies (10-0) were 10 points ahead of second-place St. Maries.
Area teams were well represented in 5A with Madison, Rigby and Thunder Ridge placing 2-3-4, respectively, in the rankings behind Meridian.
Hillcrest is No. 3 in 4A after knocking off perennial power Preston earlier this week.
In 3A, Teton is No. 2 and South Fremont comes in at No. 4.
Watersprings picked up two first-place votes in 1AD2 and is second behind Garden Valley.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (5) 5-0 38 -
2. Madison (2) 10-2 27 -
3. Rigby (1) 8-2 24 -
4. Thunder Ridge 9-2 21 -
5. Post Falls (1) 6-3 20 -
Others receiving votes: Lake City 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1.
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 8-2 34 -
2. Century (1) 8-2 23 -
3. Hillcrest 9-3 20 -
4. Pocatello (1) 8-2 19 -
5. Jerome (1) 10-1 17 -
Others receiving votes: Columbia (1) 9, Preston 8, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (9) 10-0 45 -
2. Teton 7-2 32 -
3. Marsh Valley 9-3 24 -
4. South Fremont 7-4 17 -
5. Fruitland 6-6 7 -
Others receiving votes: Priest River 5, Kellogg 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 10-0 42 -
2. St. Maries (2) 7-0 32 -
3. Ambrose 8-0 27 -
4. West Side (1) 6-1 18 -
5. Nampa Christian 9-2 6 -
Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Melba 3, Firth 2, Grangeville 1.
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 6-3 39 -
2. Oakley (4) 9-1 38 -
3. Lakeside 7-1 29 -
4. Kamiah 6-2 18 -
5. Prairie 6-2 6 -
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2, Victory Charter 2, Grace 1.
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (7) 9-1 42 -
2. Watersprings (2) 12-1 33 -
3. Dietrich 8-2 26 -
4. North Gem 9-1 24 -
5. Rockland 8-4 6 -
Others receiving votes: Deary 2, Camas County 2.
Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.