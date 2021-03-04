North Fremont began its two-time 2A title defense with a 53-44 win over West Side at Eagle High School Thursday.
West Side pulled ahead 11-10 after the first quarter and the two teams stayed close for the next two quarters. Then the Huskies dominated the fourth quarter 16-6.
Jordan Lenz led the Huskies with 24 points and blistering 8-for-13 shooting performance.
The Huskies are scheduled to play St. Maries at 5 p.m. Friday. A win in that game would give the Huskies their third straight state finals appearance.
NORTH FREMONT 53, WEST SIDE 44
North Fremont: 10 9 18 16—53
West Side: 11 9 18 6—44
North Fremont: Jordan Lenz 24, Luke Hill 12, Max Palmer 13, Bronson Childs 4
West Side: Brenton Noreen 2, Blaze Brown 4, Bryler Shurtliff 27, Easton Henderson 9, Ryan Lemmon 2