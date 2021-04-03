First Team
Jarom Heuseveldt, soph., G, Teton
The Player: It was a historic season for the Timberwolves, who advanced to the state tournament for the first time in more than two decades and came home with the 3A third-place trophy. Right in the middle of the action was Heuseveldt, the youngest member of the All-Area team. He averaged 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals on the way to Mountain Rivers Conference Player of the Year and a second-team all-state honors. He averaged 21 points in the district tournament as Teton upended defending state champion Sugar-Salem.
What coaches said: “He hurt us quite a bit … He could get to the basket and once he got off from outside he was dangerous.” –Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem.
Carson Johnson, sr., G, Bonneville
The Player: One of the state’s most prolific shooters and scorers, Johnson averaged 21 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists despite being the focus of every opponent’s defense. “When he was on, he was like a video game on fire,” Bees coach John Tucker said. Johnson was named first-team all conference and second team all-state.
What coaches said: “He’s fun to watch. He was one of the best scorers in the area. He can shoot the ball from NBA range, get to the basket. That made him tough to guard. If you didn’t stay on top of him he would knock down shots and if you get up too close he was able to put the ball on the floor and go around you.” –Lee Toldson, Thunder Ridge
Cooper Kesler, jr., G, Hillcrest
The Player: A first-team all-state and all-conference selection after helping lead the Knights to the 4A state tournament. Known more as a perimeter shooter, the junior worked to improve his inside game and become a penetrator. Kesler averaged 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals.
What coaches said: “He’s just smooth. That kid, you give him one inch and he’s going to knock it down.” – Travis Schwab, Madison
Taden King, sr., G, Madison
The Player: King was listed as a point guard, but at 6-foot-4, could play anywhere on the floor and was strong under the basket while able to knock down 3-pointers from the perimeter. The all-state first-teamer averaged 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping lead the Bobcats to a district title and a consolation finish at the 5A state tournament.
What coaches said: “Anytime you have a kid who leads your team in points and assists, that’s a phenomenal thing. It shows if he wants to score he can, and if he needs to be a distributor he can as well.” –Travis Schwab, Madison
Jordan Lenz, jr., G, North Fremont
The Player: Lenz is a repeat selection to the All-Area team and a repeat 2A state player of the year. The only thing that kept the Huskies from competing for a third-straight state title was a last-second near half-court buzzer beater in the semifinals. North Fremont did collect the third-place trophy and Lenz, as always, did his part. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals as the Huskies finished the season 22-1 and are 44-3 over the past two seasons.
What coaches said: “It’s almost like he’s quiet and all of a sudden you look up and he had 20 points. He does a lot of great things. He was a big part of North’s success and has been the last couple of years.” – Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
Second team
Kade DaBell, sr., G, Rigby: One coach described DaBell as the Trojans’ energizer bunny, who could score and was a team leader as Rigby advanced to the 5A state tournament. He scored 18 points in the team’s district tournament win over top-seeded Thunder Ridge to earn the Trojans a state berth.
Dylan Seeley, sr., G, Idaho Falls: Arguably the most improved player in the league, earning first-team all-conference after emerging as the Tigers main scoring threat.
Daniel Canfield, soph., G, Watersprings: Was part of the Warriors’ Fab 5 team last year as a freshman and had a breakout season this year, earning first-team on the Rocky Mountain All-Conference team after averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and shooting 42% from 3-point range.
Luke Hill, sr., G, North Fremont: Combined with state player of the year Jordan Lenz to make an almost unbeatable 1-2 punch for the Huskies the past three seasons. Averaged 11.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.2 steals to earn second-team all-state honors and was North Fremont’s top defender.
Raleigh Shippen, sr., G/F, Skyline: A key part of the Grizzlies’ run to the state tournament. Emerged as a tough rebounder and could also score. Shippen scored a team-high 12 points in Skyline’s win over Hillcrest to earn the district tournament title and state berth. Was named second-team all-conference
Honorable Mention
Jase Austin, Hillcrest, Tag Bair, South Fremont, Karson Barber, Rigby, Blazen Burgess, Salmon, Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem, Isaac Davis, Hillcrest, Kyson Gabrish, West Jefferson, Logan Gamett, Butte County, Tyler Godfrey, Thunder Ridge, Chase Green, Mackay, Jaxon Howell, Firth, Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge, Carter Layton, Blackfoot, Cade Marlow, Skyline, Braxton Miskin, Shelley, Max Palmer, North Fremont, Carson Parkinson, Challis, Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont, Kyle Peterson, Mackay. Toby Pinnock, Sugar-Salem, Eli Randall, Madison, Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls, Luke Thompson, Teton, Xander Vontz, Teton, Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County.