Val Rodel has been named the new boys basketball coach for Idaho Falls High School. Rodel is taking over the basketball program after coaching at both the freshman and varsity level for the past three seasons.
“Coach Rodel is coming into this position with an outstanding amount of coaching experience,” Athletic Director Pat Lloyd said in a statement. “It is not often you get the chance to hire a coach at the high school level who has 12 years of college coaching experience, as well as numerous years of experience coaching high school ball at different levels.”
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the boys basketball program at Idaho Falls High School and to continue building on Coach Hart’s successes,” Rodel said in a statement. “We have a great group of boys, and I look forward to working with them. I appreciate the IFHS administration giving me this opportunity.”
Parent/Player Meeting
Coach Rodel will hold a team meeting for all students interested in boys basketball before the end of the school year.