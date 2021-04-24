Travis Schwab said he didn’t think he had any more tears left after telling his players and coaches that he was stepping down after 16 years as basketball coach at Madison High, the past four as head coach.
“After 21 years (of coaching) that’s all I’ve known,” Schwab said after it was announced he accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent of Madison School District and would have to give up his coaching position.
Madison has been a perennial basketball power in the region and the state. Last season the Bobcats finished 21-5 and won the third-place trophy at the 5A state tournament. Madison reached the state title game in 2019 and won a consolation title in 2018.
“I honestly don’t know what takes its place,” Schwab said of the competitiveness and passion he’s had for the game. “It will be interesting.”
Schwab said he texted former Ririe coach Eric Torgerson to jokingly ask if there is life after coaching. He also talked to former Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart, who also recently stepped down.
“I’m just so grateful for Rexburg and the Madison Bobcat community for embracing us … Nowhere else do you get the support that we get,” Schwab said.
The job will be posted on Monday at msd321.com.