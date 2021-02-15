Boys basketball district tournaments are underway and here’s a first look at what to expect.
Class 5A
When: Tuesday-Feb. 25
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. Thunder Ridge, 2. Madison, 3. Rigby, 4. Idaho Falls, 5. Highland
Teams to state: 2
What to watch for: The Titans, Bobcats and Trojans have all been ranked in the state media top-5 poll for most of the season. Thunder Ridge (18-3) has won seven straight games entering the postseason and picked up the program’s first win over Madison two weeks ago. Madison (17-4) is the last team to beat the Titans back on Jan. 21 and, as usual, is spearheaded by its defense, which was among state leaders at 46.5 points allowed. That could be key against a Thunder Ridge team featuring one of the area’s most prolific scorers in Lloyer Driggs. Third-seeded Rigby (14-6) might be under the radar, but already has a win over Madison during conference play and played the Titans tight in the teams’ first matchup, a 54-51 loss.
Class 4A
When: Tuesday-Feb. 24
Where: Neutral sites
Seeds: 1. Hillcrest, 2. Bonneville, 3. Blackfoot, 4. Skyline, 5. Shelley.
Teams to state: 1.5
What to watch for: The relatively young Hillcrest team was a team to watch entering the season and hasn’t disappointed. The Knights (15-6) are the top seed and, with the exception of a loss to Skyline, have defeated all 4A competitors. Coach Dave Austin said losses to top 5A teams Thunder Ridge, Madison, Rigby and Lake City, should toughen up the team and get it ready for tournament play. After a late start due to COVID-19, Bonneville (10-11) won six of its final eight games with the only losses coming against 5A Thunder Ridge and Madison. Blackfoot (10-10) could be the sleeper team, but lost four of five to end the regular season. Keys for Hillcrest could be the 3-point shooting of Cooper Kesler or the inside game of freshman Isaac Davis.
Class 3A
When: Tuesday-Feb. 23
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. Teton, 2. South Fremont 3. Sugar-Salem
Teams to state: 1.25
What to watch for: An uncharacteristically down year for defending state champion Sugar-Salem (6-15) has Teton and South Fremont both poised for that automatic state berth. Teton (16-4) has won six straight and moved to No. 2 in the state poll. The Timberwolves also have two wins over South Fremont (12-8) during that stretch. South Fremont’s 63.4 points per game is second in the state 3A ranks, but Teton is right behind at 62.9.
Class 2A
When: Started Monday-Feb.24
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. North Fremont, 2. Firth, 3. West Jefferson, 4. Salmon, 5. Ririe.
Teams to state: 1.5
What to watch for: North Fremont (18-0) starts its postseason run for a three-peat state title, but coach Shannon Hill always points to the district tournament as an important milestone. Last year the Huskies won the tough Nuclear Conference tournament for the first time and will likely be the favorite for a second trophy. Firth (13-7) finished the regular season strong, winning six of seven, but the lone loss was 43-33 to North Fremont.
Class 1AD1
When: Started Monday-Feb. 24
Where: Butte County HS
Seeds: 1. Grace, 2. Butte County, 3. Challis.
Teams to state: 1
What to watch for: The High Desert Conference did not have a team with an overall winning record, but Grace (7-11) took care of business against conference teams, finishing 4-0 to earn the tournament’s top seed. Butte County (4-16), with a young lineup, did play Grace close in the teams’ previous meeting, losing 54-48.
Class 1AD2
When: Started Saturday-Feb. 24
Where: Hillcrest HS
Seeds: 1. Watersprings, 2. North Gem, 3. Rockland, 4. Mackay, 5. Leadore, 6. Grace Lutheran, 7. Sho-Ban, 8. Clark County.
Teams to state: 2
What to watch for: Watersprings (19-2) is the top seed, but the Rocky Mountain Conference has been very competitive. North Gem has an identical record at 19-2, but both losses have come against the Warriors. Rockland (16-5) and Mackay (14-6) could also challenge for a state berth. The difference could be Watersprings’ defense, which allowed just 29.3 points. North Gem is the highest scoring team in the state in 1AD2 at 76.4 points.