Sugar-Salem avenged last week’s loss in St. Anthony with a 80-70 home win over South Fremont in a high-scoring affair Friday night.
The Diggers went on 25-8 run in the middle of the second and third quarters. From there, the Cougars were playing catch-up.
“We were moving the ball well and got some good open looks and some things that we wanted to see,” Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman said. “Guys were shooting more confident and were being a little more patient.”
South Fremont rallied in the second, third and fourth quarters. The Diggers answered in the second and third quarters and the Cougars’ fourth quarter run came too late.
“South has got a great team and they have some great athletes,” Freeman said. “They’re tough. Our kids responded. They wanted to go out and show that they could compete and we played a pretty good game.
"Our kids were shooting the ball really well and they executed the game plan. We had some good energy. Kendle Harris came in and gave us some great energy off the bench. Koy Sanderson, Porter Holt a bunch of our young kids stepped in and did some great things. It was just a great team win."
Freeman said his younger players are starting to feel confident— especially in their shooting. Kendle Harris (15) and Sanderson (10) stood out as scorers off the bench.
“We’re super young,” Freeman said. “(We’ve been) trying to get some of these sophomores to really feel like they’re a part of this team. Even though they’re young bucks, they can come in and contribute. That was evident tonight. They’re here and they’re not afraid to contribute.”
Sugar doesn’t get much time to enjoy the victory over their rival, as it hosts Kimberley at 4 pm. Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 80, SOUTH FREMONT 70
Sugar-Salem: 24 15 16 25—80
South Fremont: 14 15 18 23—23
Sugar-Salem: Crew Clark 19, Braiden Shawcroft 4, Kyzon Garner 4, Porter Holt 4, Koy Sanderson 10, Christian Gordon 6, Toby Pinock 13, Ryken Clay 3, Ryan Harris 2, Kendle Harris
South Fremont: Dallin Orme 5, Bridger Erickson 10, Carsen Draper 3, Kaimen Peebles 25, Mason Siddoway 6, Cooper Hurt 13, Tag Bair 8