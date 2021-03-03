Sugar-Salem has been the team to beat in the Mountain Rivers Conference, but things started to change early this season.
The Diggers, who had won three of the past four 3A state titles, struggled for a variety of reasons, and Teton coach Rob Heuseveldt saw an opportunity. It had been more than two decades since Teton made a trip to the state tournament, last claiming 2A titles in 1995 and 1997.
But this year’s team seemed to have all the pieces.
“This is a great group of boys,” Heuseveldt said. “We always knew they had a lot of potential, but we didn’t know how high they would reach.”
Heuseveldt has been the head coach at Teton for five seasons, but he had coached the core group of current players since fourth grade, including sons Jarom and Hyrum.
The camaraderie has helped fuel Heuseveldt’s team-oriented style, which favors a faster paced game and defense.
The Timberwolves (18-5) enter the state tournament on an eight-game win streak, including beating Sugar-Salem twice to close out the district tournament.
While that may have been a changing-of-the-guard moment, Heuseveldt noted that the competition ramps up at the state tournament and his team lacks the experience of some tournament-tested lineups.
The good news is that the Timberwolves have proven they can overcome adversity.
When starting center Luke Thompson went down with an injury, other players got minutes and the team didn’t miss a beat.
“We really needed someone to step up to fill the void when he couldn’t play the next game,” Heuseveldt said. “It took about three games … and the entire team stepped up and started playing better basketball.”
The Timberwolves won all five games in Thompson’s absence. He’s now back in the lineup and the silver lining is that the team is deeper and maybe better prepared to make a postseason run.
“We thought ‘This is it,’” Heuseveldt said. “When Luke gets back we’re ready to go. He was out for five games and that was probably the best thing that could have happened to us.”
Eight players have scored in double figures for Teton, which is second in 3A in scoring average at nearly 64 points per game.
The top scoring team in 3A?
That would be Bonners Ferry at 64.6 points, which happens to be the Timberwolves’ opening-round opponent on Thursday.
A high-scoring, fast-paced game could benefit the Timberwolves. It could also be a way to harness the emotion and adrenaline rush of the moment.
“Everybody has those jitters, they’re nervous,” Heuseveldt said. “We just want to focus on trying to get out of the gate and take care of business that first game, and hopefully if things go our way we’ll start focusing on the next one.”
Thursday’s game is at Columbia High School and tips off at 2 p.m. Bonners Ferry (12-8) finished second in the Intermountain League.