With two weeks left in the regular season, it's time for area boys basketball teams to gauge where they are and try to make any adjustments if needed if they plan to advance come tournament time.
Friday's matchup between Thunder Ridge and Hillcrest gave each team an opportunity to do just that.
As usual, the Titans were led in scoring by Lloyer Driggs, who's tough to guard on the perimeter. But other players stepped up and proved the difference as Thunder Ridge pulled out a 61-58 victory.
Driggs finished with 22 points, but Tyler Godfrey finished with 15 points, Nicholas Potter added 10 and Tao Johnson had nine. That's the kind of balance that will benefit teams in the tournament, coach Lee Toldson noted.
But it was more than scoring for Thunder Ridge. Hillcrest coach Dave Austin credited Driggs for his defensive effort on Cooper Kesler, the Knights' 3-point threat.
"We just have to be more physical," Austin said after his team overcame a sluggish first quarter to go nose-to-nose with the Titans into the closing minute.
The Knights (11-6) actually led in the fourth when Isaac Davis got inside for a basket to put Hillcrest up 50-49 with four minutes left.
That's when Driggs took over, scoring twice on short jumpers in the lane. Davis hit a basket in the closing seconds to make it a one-point game, but Driggs put the finishing touches on the night with a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining.
Austin said the team is not shooting particularly well as it heads down the stretch. Kesler was held to five points on Friday, but Davis, the Knights' freshman big man, has started to prove a tough matchup for opponents. Listed at 6-foot-6, Davis was able to get position inside and the Titans had no answers. Davis finished with 12 points and was a force in rebounding.
Despite the final score, there were plenty of positives for Hillcrest, Austin noted. With Kesler slowed, Jase Austin finished with 10 points, Garrett Phippen 12 and Kobe Kesler 12. It's that balance that bodes well for the postseason.
And so does the experience of playing a 5A team like Thunder Ridge. The Titans are ranked fourth in the 5A state media poll. The other teams to beat the Knights this season — Madison, Rigby and Lake City — are ranked second, third, and fifth, respectively.
"Those 5A games will only make us better," Austin said.
As for Thunder Ridge (14-3), Friday's end result was another chance at reflection.
"There are things we have to work on," Toldson said. "We have to do better on the boards."
Part of that was due to Davis, but Toldson said he expects Gary Southwick, the Titans' 6-6 sophomore, to return soon from injury and provide a boost.
Thunder Ridge is at Bonneville on Monday. Hillcrest plays another 5A opponent when the Knights travel to Rigby on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, HILLCREST 58
Thunder Ridge 17 14 15 15 — 61
Hillcrest 11 17 16 14 — 58
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 22, Tao Johnson 9, Tyler Godfrey 15, Nicholas Potter 10, Porter Harris 2, Zach Marlowe 3.
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 12, Cooper Kesler 5, Tre Kofe 5, Jase Austin 10, Garrett Phippen 12, Sam Kunz 2, Kobe Kesler 12.