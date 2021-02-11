Thunder Ridge moved up a spot in this week’s boys basketball state media poll.
The Titans, who claimed the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament, moved up to second place behind Meridian and received two first-place votes. Madison, which fell to Thunder Ridge in their last meeting, came in tied for third.
Hillcrest also moved up a spot to No. 4 in the 4A poll.
Teton is No. 3 and South Fremont at No. 5 in the 3A poll, while unbeaten North Fremont remains No. 1 in 2A and Watersprings is No. 2 in 1AD2.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Thursday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (6) 13-1 42 1
2. Thunder Ridge (2) 17-3 38 3
t-3. Madison (1) 17-4 28 2
t-3. Rocky Mountain (1) 12-2 28 5
5. Post Falls 12-5 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lake City 4, Rigby 3, Eagle 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (9) 16-3 49 1
2. Jerome (1) 17-2 35 3
3. Columbia 15-3 29 2
4. Hillcrest 14-6 16 5
5. Century 14-5 10 4
Others receiving votes: Preston 9, Pocatello 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (7) 16-2 46 1
2. Marsh Valley (2) 15-5 35 3
3. Teton 15-4 34 2
4. Fruitland (1) 13-6 20 5
5. South Fremont 12-7 6 4
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 5, Priest River 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (10) 16-0 50 1
2. St. Maries 16-1 35 2
3. Ambrose 18-1 33 3
4. West Side 15-2 19 4
5. Valley 18-2 11 5
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 13-4 42 1
2. Oakley (4) 16-3 39 2
3. Lakeside 13-3 25 3
4. Victory Charter (1) 17-3 15 5
5. Riverstone 9-0 13 —
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (9) 18-1 48 1
2. Watersprings (1) 18-2 41 2
3. North Gem 18-2 28 3
4. Deary 14-1 18 5
5. Dietrich 14-5 11 4
Others receiving votes: Rockland 3, Mackay 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.