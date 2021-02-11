Thunder Ridge logo

Thunder Ridge moved up a spot in this week’s boys basketball state media poll.

The Titans, who claimed the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament, moved up to second place behind Meridian and received two first-place votes. Madison, which fell to Thunder Ridge in their last meeting, came in tied for third.

Hillcrest also moved up a spot to No. 4 in the 4A poll.

Teton is No. 3 and South Fremont at No. 5 in the 3A poll, while unbeaten North Fremont remains No. 1 in 2A and Watersprings is No. 2 in 1AD2.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Thursday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (6) 13-1 42 1

2. Thunder Ridge (2) 17-3 38 3

t-3. Madison (1) 17-4 28 2

t-3. Rocky Mountain (1) 12-2 28 5

5. Post Falls 12-5 5 —

Others receiving votes: Lake City 4, Rigby 3, Eagle 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (9) 16-3 49 1

2. Jerome (1) 17-2 35 3

3. Columbia 15-3 29 2

4. Hillcrest 14-6 16 5

5. Century 14-5 10 4

Others receiving votes: Preston 9, Pocatello 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (7) 16-2 46 1

2. Marsh Valley (2) 15-5 35 3

3. Teton 15-4 34 2

4. Fruitland (1) 13-6 20 5

5. South Fremont 12-7 6 4

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 5, Priest River 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (10) 16-0 50 1

2. St. Maries 16-1 35 2

3. Ambrose 18-1 33 3

4. West Side 15-2 19 4

5. Valley 18-2 11 5

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 13-4 42 1

2. Oakley (4) 16-3 39 2

3. Lakeside 13-3 25 3

4. Victory Charter (1) 17-3 15 5

5. Riverstone 9-0 13 —

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Garden Valley (9) 18-1 48 1

2. Watersprings (1) 18-2 41 2

3. North Gem 18-2 28 3

4. Deary 14-1 18 5

5. Dietrich 14-5 11 4

Others receiving votes: Rockland 3, Mackay 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

 