As a youngster watching Kobe Bryant and the Lakers play the Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals, Lloyer Driggs was captivated.
The game of basketball enveloped Driggs and never let go.
After signing his letter of intent on Friday for a full ride scholarship to NCAA Division I Tarleton State, the Thunder Ridge point guard recalled the passion he developed for the game at a young age and his desire to play at the highest collegiate level.
It hasn’t been easy, he said, but the motivation never wavered.
“I just put my head down and worked hard,” he said after the ceremony at Thunder Ridge in front of about 50 friends, family and teammates.
Coach Lee Toldson said that in one of his first meetings with Driggs three years ago, the sophomore said his goal was to play Division I basketball.
Driggs’ work ethic made that possible, Toldson said and the results were obvious to the program’s evolution as Driggs developed into one of the state’s top scoring threats and a better all-around player.
The Titans won 19 games this past season and won the 5A District 5-6 regular-season title. Driggs surpassed 1,000 career points midway through his third season and was named Post Register All-Area Player of the Year.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, recruiting was limited, but Driggs was able to do a virtual tour of Tarleton State. The school moved up from Division II last year to join the Division I Western Athletic Conference, which also piqued his interest.
Toldson said when he spoke to Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie he told him he hoped the gym was open 24 hours a day because Driggs would probably be in the gym all the time.
Driggs said he plans to study exercise science.