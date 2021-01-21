North Fremont remained No. 1 in the weekly boys basketball media poll, earning nine first-place votes in 2A.
Madison, Thunder Ridge and Rigby were second, third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the 5A poll behind unbeaten Meridian.
Hillcrest dropped from third to fifth in 4A, while Teton dropped a spot in 3A to third with South Fremont slotted fourth.
Watersprings held the No. 2 spot in 1AD2.
State Media Poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (7) 6-0 47 1
2. Madison (3) 12-2 43 2
3. Thunder Ridge 11-2 30 4
t-4. Rigby 9-3 13 3
t-4. Lake City 9-4 13 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (5) 11-2 38 4
2. Middleton (2) 9-3 28 1
3. Jerome (1) 12-1 24 5
4. Century (1) 9-3 21 2
5. Hillcrest (1) 10-4 19 3
Others receiving votes: Columbia 9, Bishop Kelly 7, Lakeland 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Marsh Valley 12-3 34 3
3. Teton 9-3 32 2
4. South Fremont 9-5 18 4
5. Fruitland 7-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 7.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (9) 12-0 49 1
2. St. Maries (1) 10-0 38 2
3. West Side 9-1 25 4
4. Ambrose 11-1 22 3
5. Valley 12-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 9-3 46 1
2. Oakley (3) 11-1 41 2
3. Lakeside 9-1 33 3
4. Prairie 8-3 11 5
5. Victory Charter 12-3 9 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 7, Riverstone 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Watersprings 13-2 33 2
3. North Gem 13-2 24 4
4. Dietrich 9-3 23 3
5. Rockland 12-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 6, Camas County 1, Mackay 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register