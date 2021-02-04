North Fremont again claimed the top spot in the state media poll, earning eight of 10 first place votes in 2A. The Huskies (16-0) and No. 2 St. Maries (14-0) are both unbeaten.
Madison held on to its No. 2 spot in 5A behind unbeaten Meridian, with Thunder Ridge moving up to third.
Hillcrest is back in the 4A poll, coming in at No. 5.
Teton and South Fremont are second and fourth, respectively, in 3A, and Watersprings held onto the No. 2 spot in 1AD2.
State Media Poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (10) 12-0 50 1
2. Madison 16-3 33 2
3. Thunder Ridge 15-3 33 4
4. Lake City 12-5 10 5
5. Rocky Mountain 10-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Rigby 7, Post Falls 6, Eagle 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (8) 14-3 48 1
2. Columbia (2) 14-2 28 5
3. Jerome 15-2 24 3
4. Century 12-4 22 2
5. Hillcrest 12-6 12 —
Others receiving votes: Preston 7, Bishop Kelly 5, Lakeland 3, Pocatello 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (7) 15-2 45 1
2. Teton (1) 14-4 35 2
3. Marsh Valley (1) 14-5 29 4
4. South Fremont 12-6 19 3
5. Fruitland (1) 11-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (8) 16-0 48 1
2. St. Maries (2) 14-0 42 2
3. Ambrose 15-1 26 4
4. West Side 13-2 21 3
5. Valley 16-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 3, Nampa Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 11-3 47 1
2. Oakley (1) 15-2 40 2
3. Lakeside 11-2 29 3
4. Prairie 12-3 16 4
5. Victory Charter 15-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 6, Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (9) 16-1 49 1
2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 40 2
3. North Gem 17-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 13-4 16 4
5. Deary 12-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Rockland 6, Salmon River 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle: Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Dylan Carder, KIFI.