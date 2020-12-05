Even without the craziness of 2020, there are plenty of challenges in coaching, many of which can derail a season or launch a team to new heights, depending on how those challenges are handled.
Perhaps the most interesting dual-edged dilemma is how to handle a talented team.
Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson and Blackfoot coach Liam Pope each began the season with rosters that looked destined to for glory.
Each had go-to goal scorers and a solid defensive unit. Both teams also preferred to play fast paced, and were possession based, while waiting for opportunities to strike.
That was enough to propel the Titans and the Broncos to the 5A and 4A state championship games, respectively, earning Toldson and Pope Post Register All-Area Co-Coaches of the Year.
“You can have great players but if they don’t have guidance they don’t know what they’re doing,” Skyline coach Byraun Moretz said. “It doesn’t matter how good the players are.”
Both teams were loaded with upperclassmen and players who had experience at the varsity level. For Thunder Ridge, this year marked the third straight year the team had earned a trip to state, but first trip to the championship game.
“Being able to take that much talent and getting them to play as a team can be difficult when you have a lot of really good players,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said of Thunder Ridge’s Toldson. “They kind of want to be the one man show, but she’s really good getting them to play as a team.”
Ellis said Pope always gets the best out of his current lineup.
“He’s very good at finding the perfect player for the position,” Ellis said. “It seems like they always have a really good centerback, a really good midfielder, a good striker. He does a good job utilizing his players’ strengths.”