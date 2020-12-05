During its run the 4A state title game, it was clear the Blackfoot Broncos were far from a one-player team.
But despite all of the defensive scheming or good intentions at slowing down Blackfoot, it was obvious who was going to be in the middle of the action and most likely ready to cause the opposing goalkeeper some emotional trauma.
“What he did up front for Blackfoot, it really put defenses under pressure,” Skyline coach Byraun Moretz said of Frankie Garcia, the 2020 All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year. “He’s always moving, technically gifted, and he could finish. He was always a threat.”
After missing most of last season with a broken collarbone, Garcia returned for his senior season with a vengeance. He scored 25 goals and finished with 13 assists as the Broncos finished 16-2. The team’s only losses were to 5A state finalist Thunder Ridge and to Vallivue in the state championship match.
Garcia had an assist in the championship game.
“The kid could turn something out of nothing,” Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said.
“Ever since he’s been playing, every year’s he’s gotten better,” added Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis. “He’s just a natural goal soccer. He knows where to position himself on the field and he’s in the right place at the right time always … There are a lot of players who are good at punishing you for your mistakes, Frankie is probably one of the best at doing that.”
Garcia was named to the 4A all-state first team and was selected by coaches as Player of the Year in the High Country Conference. Coaches noted while Garcia was the Broncos’ top threat, he had other options around him that proved tough to defend.
Blackfoot coach Liam Pope likes to describe Garcia’s game as magical and creative.
“He had to be watched, not just defended,” Pope said. “You couldn’t take your eyes off him for a second.”