BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot boys’ soccer team used its strong defense and some timely scoring to defeat Hillcrest 3-1 on Wednesday to win the 4A District 6 title and secure a berth in the state tournament.
The Broncos got on the board first with a goal from Misa Reyna off an assist from senior Frankie Garcia and then had to watch as Hillcrest lined up for a penalty kick right in front of the Blackfoot goal just minutes later.
Standout sophomore goalkeeper Gavin Cornell had not had many chances to defend a penalty kick, but Cornell calmly took one step and smothered the shot to preserve Blackfoot’s 1-0 lead at the time.
It was only a few minutes later that the Broncos were awarded a penalty kick of their own and Garcia stepped up and put the ball in the far right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Hillcrest closed the gap to 2-1, but the Bronco defense dug in and the opportunistic offense made the most of its opportunities when Garcia netted another goal for the final margin of victory.
“This is just fantastic,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “You don’t get chances to win district titles every year and this is just huge for these boys and this team. Just fantastic.”
The state tournament begins next Thursday at Bonneville High School beginning at 9 a.m. The tournament will run through Oct. 24 when the 4A state champion is crowned.