Hillcrest vs Blackfoot soccer

Blackfoot’s Frankie Garcia works the ball past Hillcrest defenders during a game earlier this season.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

The Blackfoot boys soccer team was already having a strong season.

It got even better Tuesday evening.

That’s when it was announced that head coach Liam Pope won the High Country Conference’s Coach of the Year and senior Frankie Garcia secured the conference’s Player of the Year honor.

(Selections made by coaches)

First team

Idaho Falls' Junior Soto

Skyline’s Kohner Dixon

Madison’s Adam Hernandez

Madison's Manuel Sosa

Thunder Ridge’s Nate Thompson

Blackfoot’s Izzy Labra

Blackfoot Bryce Cornell

Hillcrest’s Johan Gaytan Hernandez

Shelley’s Andrew Hanosky

Rigby’s Mitchell Taylor

Rigby's Kevin Jiminez

Second team

Thunder Ridge’s Adam Lizarraga

Thunder Ridges' Israel Chavez

Thunder Ridge's Fernando Vargas

Thunder Ridge's Austin Hoopes

Skyline’s Teagan Wages

Skyline's Chase Gourley

Blackfoot’s Dominic Sanchez

Idaho Falls’ Gunner Watson

Hillcrest’s Thomas Endsley

Hillcrest's Tyler Martin

Shelley’s Rey Gonzalez

Honorable mention

Skyline’s Jesus Gordo

Skyline's Adrian Rivas

Shelley’s Jr. Vega

Shelley's Jack Perry,

Madison’s Mark Bird

Madison's Manuel Sosa,

Rigby’s Kylan Mower

Rigby's Jeron Mouser

Bonneville’s Tristen Landon

Thunder Ridge’s Jaxon Whitbeck

