The Blackfoot boys soccer team was already having a strong season.
It got even better Tuesday evening.
That’s when it was announced that head coach Liam Pope won the High Country Conference’s Coach of the Year and senior Frankie Garcia secured the conference’s Player of the Year honor.
(Selections made by coaches)
First team
Idaho Falls' Junior Soto
Skyline’s Kohner Dixon
Madison’s Adam Hernandez
Madison's Manuel Sosa
Thunder Ridge’s Nate Thompson
Blackfoot’s Izzy Labra
Blackfoot Bryce Cornell
Hillcrest’s Johan Gaytan Hernandez
Shelley’s Andrew Hanosky
Rigby’s Mitchell Taylor
Rigby's Kevin Jiminez
Second team
Thunder Ridge’s Adam Lizarraga
Thunder Ridges' Israel Chavez
Thunder Ridge's Fernando Vargas
Thunder Ridge's Austin Hoopes
Skyline’s Teagan Wages
Skyline's Chase Gourley
Blackfoot’s Dominic Sanchez
Idaho Falls’ Gunner Watson
Hillcrest’s Thomas Endsley
Hillcrest's Tyler Martin
Shelley’s Rey Gonzalez
Honorable mention
Skyline’s Jesus Gordo
Skyline's Adrian Rivas
Shelley’s Jr. Vega
Shelley's Jack Perry,
Madison’s Mark Bird
Madison's Manuel Sosa,
Rigby’s Kylan Mower
Rigby's Jeron Mouser
Bonneville’s Tristen Landon
Thunder Ridge’s Jaxon Whitbeck