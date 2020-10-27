The Thunder Ridge boys soccer team came up just short in Tuesday’s 5A state championship game, falling to Boise 5-4 on penalty kicks.
“When I look back we had a phenomenal season,” coach Corey Toldson said. “We didn’t lose, we just came up short on PKs.”
Boise led 1-0 in the second half before Nate Thompson tied it up midway through the second half.
Tied 1-1, the game went to two overtime periods without a score, setting up the harrowing penalty kick phase for the championship.
The Titans, who had not won a state tournament game the past two years, collected the program’s first runner-up trophy and finished the season 14-3-2.
“I want to say how proud I am of them and what an amazing team they are,” Toldson said. “They’re a great group of boys that worked extremely hard this year.”