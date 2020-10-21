To Thunder Ridge boys soccer coach Corey Toldson, the answer to one of the more intriguing questions about her team and how it has maintained success at such a consistent rate comes down to something pretty simple.
“We have talented players,” Toldson said. “We are able to, as a team, trust each other.”
Certainly, more goes into the equation of how Thunder Ridge has earned a 5A state bid each of the first three years of the school’s existence. The Titans prioritize ball control. They’ve rallied around the loss of a graduated senior and two other injured players. Experience helps, too.
For those reasons, Thunder Ridge knocked off Highland Thursday night, earning a trip to the 5A state tournament in Post Falls. The Titans will play Timberline. Since the school launched in 2018, its boys soccer program has gone to state each season.
But really, it comes down to trust.
“The main thing is the buy-in,” Toldson said. “When they buy in to the process and they all decide to do it, they see that we have success, and they also see how much I believe in them and how good they are. Once they see that, it all just builds — continuously.”
Considering the season Thunder Ridge is having, good luck finding anybody on the team who doesn’t buy in.
The Titans will bring a 12-2-2 record — and a six-game winning streak — to state. They lean on senior Nate Thompson, the team’s leading scorer with 15 goals, as well as Austin Hoopes and Israel Chavez, two key cogs in the middle of the field who distribute and help with ball control.
The Titans also stress defense. They’ve allowed 14 goals this season, Toldson said, and about half came on set pieces. In other words, Thunder Ridge has held sturdy in live action.
They’ve been nearly as good in slower phases.
Now, Thunder Ridge will try to do the same at state. Up first is Timberline on Thursday.