Class 5A
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 23-1
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Justin Jones, 12th season
Players to watch: G Britton Berrett, sr.; F Keegan Thompson, sr.; F Tanoa Togiai, sr.
Notes: The Trojans are loaded with senior experience and breezed through the regular season and district tournament on an 18-game win streak … Steadily climbed the state media poll and finished No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain … With four close and fierce games against rival Madison over the final two weeks, the Trojans got an early taste of tournament intensity and atmosphere … Berrett is the main scoring threat and can get hot from the perimeter if he gets space … Togiai is a big presence inside and a skilled interior passer … Team defense may be underrated but will be key in the tournament.
Class 4A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 12-12
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Cody Shelley, fifth season
Players to watch: G Reece Robinson, sr.; G Jett Shelley, sr.; G Isaiah Thomas, sr.
Notes: First trip to state since 2009 after winning its first district title since 1992. ... 10-4 against Idaho 4A teams this season. ... Won three of four district tournament games after finishing regular season 9-11. ... Shelley guided Century to 4A state titles in 2002 and 2004. … Won its only state title in 1939 and appeared in its only other final in 1936. … Never ranked in the state media poll at any point this season.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS
Record: 19-6
State seed: District 6 runner-up
Coach: Howard Hart, sixth season
Players to watch: F Keynion Clark, sr.; F Jaxon Sorenson, jr.; G Spencer Moore, sr.
Notes: The defending 4A state champs had a different look this season … Last year the Tigers had a big front line and a talented playmaker in guard Kalvin Bowen … this year’s team is a little quicker and can rely on transition to keep opponents off balance … Clark averages 19.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. At 6-6, he’s a matchup problem for some teams with his quickness and passing ability … Big question may be how the team responds after dropping two games to Blackfoot in the district tournament.
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, seventh season
Players to watch: F Tanner Harris, sr.; G Hadley Miller, sr.; P Keayen Nead, sr.
Notes: Defending state 3A champions had a target on their back all season but features an experienced lineup with several players who’ve also played on the state champion football team the past two years … Miller leads the team in scoring at 11.6 points and also averages 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists … Harris averages 11 points and 5.4 rebounds … Freeman noted a tough preseason schedule was invaluable and the always competitive Mountain Rivers Conference with Teton and South Fremont – teams that were ranked in the state poll during season – provided plenty of postseason atmosphere … The Diggers enter the state tournament having won six straight games.
Class 2A
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 19-2
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Shannon Hill, second season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, so.; F Jordan Hess, sr.; G Luke Hill, jr.
Notes: The defending 2A state champs may have been in the shadow of conference foe Ririe a year ago before winning the crown, but that hasn’t been the case this season … The Huskies have been ranked atop the state media poll and had little trouble in what is typically a tough Nuclear Conference … Last year’s team was led by Garrett Hawkes, one of the top athletes in 2A, but his year’s squad has shown more balance … Lenz averages 14.4 points and leads the team in assists and rebounds … Hess (10.7 points) and Hill (11.0) are also scoring threats. Hill is also second on the team in assists ... The Huskies come off their first conference title.
Class 1A Division 2
MACKAY MINERS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Kelvin Krosch, fourth season
Players to watch: G Chase Green, jr.; G Kyle Peterson, jr.; P Kolton Holt, jr.
Notes: The Miners repeated as district champions … They went 0-2 at last year’s state tournament, but enter riding a 13-game win streak this season … Green averages 17 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead an offense that averages nearly 70 points per game … The Miners shot only 30 percent from 3-point range but made up for it in volume with nearly 20 attempts per game.